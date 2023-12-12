Is There Armor in LEGO Fortnite? Raising Your Defense, Explained

As you explore and gather materials in LEGO Fortnite, hostile creatures and mobs will attack you. This leaves players with the question of whether the game has armor and how to increase their defense so they can respawn a little less often.

If you’re playing LEGO Fortnite in a world with default settings, you lose your entire inventory when an enemy kills you. That means trekking across the map to regain everything you worked so hard to collect, which is naturally a fate many players want to avoid. If your early in-game experience was anything like mine (being killed repeatedly by spiders), you likely started wishing for armor, quick. Let’s take a look at how to increase your defense in LEGO Fortnite so you can explore for longer without getting taken down by enemies in the process.

Related: All Crafting Stations In LEGO Fortnite & What They Do: Machinery Building Guide

Does LEGO Fortnite Have Armor?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the traditional sense, there is no armor in LEGO Fortnite. You won’t be suiting your LEGO self up in full plate, as your character’s appearance is dictated by your chosen skin rather than any items you acquire or craft in-game.

However, there are ways to increase your defense and health points in the game, which can help fortify your character against attack similar to how armor would. You can also craft and use a shield to block attacks.

How to Increase Your Defense in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

In your LEGO Fortnite inventory, you have four three equipment slots where you can add certain items to boost your stats. There are a few items you can craft in the game that let you increase your defense stat and get a variety of other combat bonuses as well. Here are the items we know of so far that raise your defense in LEGO Fortnite:

Grey Health Charm : +1 Defense

: +1 Defense Green Health Charm : +3 Defense

: +3 Defense Blue Health Charm: +5 Defense

+5 Defense Cool-Headed Charm: +5 Defense (Plus Heat Damage Resistance)

Each of these items will give your character a boost to their “armor” as it were, in addition to other benefits like increased health or resistance to a particular type of damage. You can equip up to three of the same type of charm and yes, the bonuses do stack.

How to Increase Your Health in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

In addition to increasing your defense, another way to last longer in combat is to get more health, aka hearts. You can permanently increase your health in the game by crafting and equipping health charms. The health charms available and the amount of health they added are as follows:

Common (Grey) Health Charm : +1 Health

: +1 Health Uncommon ( Green) Health Charm : +2 Health

( : +2 Health Rare (Blue) Health Charm: +3 Health

+3 Health Cool-Headed Charm: +3 Health

Once you have a grill and can produce cooked food, you can also get a temporary boost to your hearts by eating certain foods. I’ve seen this add as many as two temporary hearts to my character when I fill up on meat past the level of full health. The temporary hearts are a lighter color, more peach than red, so you can easily distinguish them from your base hearts.

While you can’t craft traditional armor items like those from many RPGs, using these charms can boost your defense and give your character a longer life while out exploring the wilds of LEGO Fortnite.