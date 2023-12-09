LEGO Fortnite Infinite Durability Glitch – How to Repair Tools & Weapons for Free

LEGO Fortnite has all the tropes and trappings of a typical survival crafting game, including weapons and tools with limited durability. However, we’ve discovered a method that repairs all weapons, tools, and every item with durability that costs players nothing.

Survival crafting games like LEGO Fortnite all feature similar systems and mechanics that help immerse players in their worlds. Hunger and health are two of those systems, forcing players to constantly think about where their next meal will come from. For us, this usually leads to planting lots of seeds and building a farm. Item durability is another standard mechanic for the genre, but there’s a way to repair all items in LEGO Fortnite that can really help players out.

How to Do the LEGO Fortnite Infinite Durability Glitch and Repair Weapons & Tools

Screenshot by Gamepur

To perform the LEGO Fortnite infinite durability glitch and repair all weapons and tools, players need to build a Chest and put all the damaged tools and weapons they want to repair into it. Then, they must destroy the Chest with those items inside. When the chest has been destroyed, players can pick up all the items they left inside it and will see that they’ve all been repaired.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As can be seen in the images in this section of the article, we repaired three tools when testing this method in our world. We also picked up all the resources used to build the Chest, meaning this way of repairing tools and weapons costs players nothing.