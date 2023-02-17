Is Valheim on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Valheim is a fun survival and sandbox indie title that is becoming the newest indie darling among gamers. The game launched onto early access on February 2, 2021, but only on limited platforms. Many fans want the game to become available on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass so they can play the title on their Xbox console alongside their friends. The Game Pass is a subscription service where subscribers have access to play a large network of games for free as long as they’re paying for the service. Many independent games end up on Game Pass, yet is Valheim one of them?

Is Valheim on Xbox Game Pass?

Image via Iron Gate AB

When Valheim launched for early access, it was only available for Windows PC via Steam. However, the developers at Iron Gate Studio made it clear the game will launch on other platforms, citing Valheim will come to Xbox. The company initially claimed to be coming to Xbox with a vague spring 2023 release date, Iron Gate has now confirmed that the Valheim will be an Xbox console exclusive and will be arriving on the Xbox Game Pass on day one. Players will now thankfully not wait long and can start playing Valheim on Game Pass this March on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Iron Gate has also previously clarified that Valheim will support crossplay, meaning players can play the game together on different platforms. For example, a player with the game on the Xbox Game Pass can play with their friend who has the game on Steam. Valheim has had a very successful early access period, having sold over 10 million copies by April 2022. The game has been praised for its gameplay variety and for being very polished for an early-access game.

Iron Gate has continued updating the game post-early access launch, adding new biomes for fans to explore like the Ashlands and the Mistlands. The studio also plans to make Valheim more accessible in future updates to get more players to try out the game.