Is World of Warcraft coming to Game Pass?

The news that Microsoft has purchased Activision Blizzard has led to all manner of interesting questions from concerned gamers. As one of the biggest MMOs in the world, the World of Warcraft fanbase is wondering if the game will come to Game Pass.

This question is impossible to answer right now, unfortunately. Xbox has yet to give any details about how their purchase of Activision Blizzard will affect the platforms and services that those games appear on.

It does seem unlikely that World of Warcraft will end up on Game Pass, however. One of the main sources of income for World of Warcraft is the monthly subscription that is needed to play it, and without that income, the overall value of the product will be severely reduced for Xbox. Then again, the company may be willing to absorb the subscription cost as part of Game Pass and maintain the cost of the expansions as a source of additional profits.

While the press release put out by Xbox about the purchase of Activision Blizzard does mention titles moving to Game Pass, it is understandably light on details.

Truthfully, we cannot even really gauge what Xbox might decide based on the recent Bethesda purchase, as the difference in scale doesn’t really allow for that. While Bethesda cost $7 billion, that was one-tenth of the cost of this new acquisition, so Microsoft may need to keep more revenue streams alive in order for the purchase to make long-term economic sense.