Jedi: Survivor May 17, 2023, Patch Notes for PC, Xbox & PlayStation

The latest patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has arrived, and this will be the fifth patch for the game that players have been waiting to get. This time around, the patch notes will focus on improved content caching for PC, stability improvements, performance fixes, and several other changes players have been looking forward to getting.

We’re going to cover everything that’s happening in the latest Jedi: Survivor Patch Notes and everything within it.

Jedi: Survivor May 17, 2023, Patch Notes

The patch notes are relatively short to cover, but the overall changes are pushing more graphical improvements and minor gameplay changes for New Game Play.

Patch 5 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives today (5/17) on PC. These improvements will be part of an upcoming console update, and we'll share that timing later once it's confirmed.🛠️



Full details here: https://t.co/LdyqGh0Azr pic.twitter.com/s3ixrMtabC — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 17, 2023