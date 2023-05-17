Jedi: Survivor May 17, 2023, Patch Notes for PC, Xbox & PlayStation
The latest Jedi: Survivor patch notes have arrived, making it the fifth series of patch for the game, available now.
The latest patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has arrived, and this will be the fifth patch for the game that players have been waiting to get. This time around, the patch notes will focus on improved content caching for PC, stability improvements, performance fixes, and several other changes players have been looking forward to getting.
We’re going to cover everything that’s happening in the latest Jedi: Survivor Patch Notes and everything within it.
Jedi: Survivor May 17, 2023, Patch Notes
The patch notes are relatively short to cover, but the overall changes are pushing more graphical improvements and minor gameplay changes for New Game Play.
- (PC only) Improved content caching to reduce hitching.
- (PC only) Improved thread handling when raytracing is turned off.
- (PC only) Fix for an issue where lowering the PC visual settings would incorrectly lower your resolution scale if FSR is disabled.
- Note: if you previously disabled FSR and are playing on a lower visual quality, you may want to readjust your quality settings.
- (PC only) Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard.
- Various performance fixes.
- Stability improvements.
- More robust detection of pre-order and deluxe content in-game, preventing players from only randomly having access to the content.
- Various collision and navigation improvements to prevent issues where characters get stuck out of bounds.
- Fixed an issue where Drya Thornne would become invincible.
- Music-related fixes
- Fixed an issue where Bode wouldn’t grab the senator during some New Game+ playthroughs.
- Fix for a bug where the Skriton wouldn’t appear correctly.
- Fix for Dagan not appearing correctly in a cinematic.
- Fixed some rare instances of players being unable to progress further in the game even after reloading.
- Fix for a bug where the Gorocco would disappear mid-combat.
- Fix for an issue where Cal would get stuck in a specific Blaster state if dying while in it.
- Fix for a bug where BD-1 wouldn’t be able to open a door.
- Fix for void tear interactions not working correctly.
- Fix for trying to load corrupt save games sometimes leaving you in the main menu. It will now correctly attempt to load your backup save.
- Improved UX for Koboh matter turrets that players were previously unable to exit out of.
- Fix for the Rancor and the Wampa not correctly leaving Cal’s XP behind when he respawns.
- Fix for a bug where the Skills menu wouldn’t correctly close.
- Improved sync for sound during one of the cinematics.
- Fix for the environment not loading correctly on Koboh after Cal respawns.