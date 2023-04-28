Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Help the Pit Droid with its Stuck Ship

You’re going to encounter several citizens on Koboh who need your assistance while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The type of help you can give them ranges from saving them from dangerous wildlife or pointing them in the right direction to make their way over to Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Although, others need more direct assistance.

When you first arrive on Koboh, a Pit Droid is standing in front of their broken-down ship. The ship has fallen into the tar pits, and they can’t get it out, trapping them at this location. Here’s what you need to know about how to help the Pit Droid with the stuck ship at Gorge’s Crash Site in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Get The Pit Droid’s Ship Out of Tar in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Pit Droid next to the tar pit, behind the dam in the Gorge Crash Site region in Jedi: Survivor on the Koboh planet. Right before you enter the next area, the Derelict Dam. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to help the Pit Droid for quite some time. The only way to help hit is by learning the ability of Force Lift.

The Force Lift ability is one that you’ll learn as you progress through the story. It becomes available when you’re in Chapter 4, during The Lucrehulk section of Jedi: Survivor. Cal will be stuck behind some crates, attempting to avoid getting shot by a pair of turrets. A flashback sequence will take place, and he’ll take some of Cere’s advice when it comes to thinking bout his perspective and learning how to destroy these turrets.

You’ll then be able to take this ability out into the world, and you can start using Force Lift and Force Slam to pull objects up or down. You can use Force Lift on the Pit Droid’s ship, and you’ll pull it out of the tar pit. When you next speak to the Pit Droid, it’ll thank you, and it will next appear at Rambler’s Reach Outpost while playing Jedi: Survivor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike other characters that you find in the wild while exploring in Jedi: Survivor, the Pit Droid will not directly reward you for any of your work. Instead, it’ll appear at the landing zone, helping look after your ship whenever you visit the outpost.

However, pulling the ship out of the tar does reveal Force Essence location, one of the collectibles for the Gorge Crash Site region, and you can acquire it. This is a useful upgrade for your journey, and we strongly recommend exploring other nearby areas with the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Force Lift and Force Slam ability to see what else you’ve unlocked.