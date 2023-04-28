Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How Players Can Customize Lightsabers

My time playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had me spend entirely too much time focusing on the type of lightsaber I wanted to use. The overall appearance did nothing to improve the weapon’s styles or give them better stats, but it made the Cal Kestis in my game my personalized character, and that made it special.

There are multiple unique lightsaber customization options you can go with in the game, and the many options can be overloading, especially regarding where you should start first. It all comes down to using the workbench. Here’s what you need to know about how you can customize your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How Lightsaber Customization Works in Jedi: Survivor

Whenever you want to customize your lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor, make your way over to a workbench. These typically appear throughout the game alongside Meditation points, but they’re not always in the same place. However, if you’re looking for an easy-to-find one, we recommend making your way over to the Pyloon’s Saloon and heading to the basement. Again, this process does not improve any lightsaber stance stats. It’s purely for appearance.

At the workbench, you’ll have the chance to customize multiple unique aspects, such as BD-1, your blaster, your lightsaber blade’s color, and your lightsaber hilt appearance. The hilt is broken up into nine unique sections with five pieces. You have the Emitter, Vents, Switch, Grip, and Pommel. Cal’s lightsaber breaks into two distinct sabers. Thus the second saber contains two sets of appearances.

You can choose to make the two lightsabers the same by having similar appearance choices, or you can choose to make them distinct from one another. The choice is yours while playing Jedi: Survivor. You’ll only see the two sides of the lightsaber while using the Dual Wield stance or the Double-Bladed stance.

The Single, Blaster, and Crossguard stances use the primary lightsaber end, which is the end that contains the vents. This will be on the left side of the screen. Additionally, you can visit a workbench whenever you discover more lightsaber customization pieces, which you can find by discovering chests throughout Jedi: Survivor.