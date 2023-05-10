Jedi: Survivor May 9 2023 Patch Notes for PC, Xbox & PlayStation

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been out for a short while now and players have expressed their frustration about the performance issues plaguing the title, especially on PC. Since launch, the game has received a couple of patches to help it run smoother, which has alleviated some of those problems – but there is still a lot of work to be done.

The exciting news is another update will be released this week across all platforms. Here is everything you need to know about the latest patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 Notes

The latest Star Wars game is receiving a long list of bug fixes this week. Some are only for PC while the rest are for both PlayStation and Xbox. Here is the list of changes being made to Jedi: Survivor with this newest update.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

Patch 4 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives on consoles on Tuesday, May 9. Patch 4 on PC will deploy as soon as possible this week… stay tuned for updates.



‌Patches To Come In The Future

The developers went on to share that they are investigating and looking into fixing these patches in the future.