Lucky Hole Mine code location in Fallout 76

Lucky Hole Mine is one of the best places in the entirety of Appalachia to get lead. This area is filled to the brim with lead ore and is one of the areas you should visit often in Fallout 76. Deep within this mine, at the end of a narrow corridor, and guarded by multiple cultists, you may have found a locked security door. While it isn’t necessary to open this door to progress through the mine, it certainly helps so that you can get the most out of the area. Here is where you can find the code for the security door in Lucky Hole Mine in Fallout 76.

Lucky Hole Mine location

Lucky Hole Mine is not an area that is meant for low-level players. Make sure you level up a decent amount before you go venturing off to this area. If you don’t know where Lucky Hole Mine is, you can find it in the very southeastern portion of the map.

Lucky Hole Mine is hidden deep within the mountains to the west of Watoga and is just outside of the Cranberry Bog section of the map. This area is just south of the tower symbol that appears in the mountain on the map.

Where to find the Lucky Hole Mine security door code

When you reach Lucky Hole Mine, you will need to deal with a lot of cultists with a variety of weapons. Watch out for the one that carries a flamethrower. Once you are done dealing with the cultists that are outside of the mine, locate the three small shacks that are outside the mine entrance. If you are in the mine, you will need to go back outside.

Of the three shacks, enter the left one and you will find a note titled “Smuggler’s Stash” on the table in the back corner. Read the note to discover that the code for the security door is 238963. The code remains the same no matter what character you are on, so you can ignore the note in the future if you know the code.