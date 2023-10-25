Mario Party 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online: Release Date, Price, & More

Fans of early Mario Party games were thrilled to learn that Mario Party 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online. The classic N64 game will soon make its Nintendo Switch Debut for Expansion Pack subscribers.

Mario Party 3 was originally released for the N64 in 2001, making it the last game in the series on that console before later titles moved to the Gamecube. It’s perhaps best known for adding new playable characters to the original cast, introducing Daisy and Waluigi to the mix. Featuring duel mode and classic mini-games galore, this is a game many fans consider to be peak Mario Party. Naturally, we’re excited to see it coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

When is Mario Party 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online?

Nintendo announced that Mario Party 3 will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting October 27th, 2023.

The game will be free for subscribers to download and play. However, users will need to be a part of the Expansion Pack tier to access the game as part of the Nintendo 64 online features. Sadly, you won’t be able to play it if you only have the standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a subscription-based service priced at $49.99 a year. If you’re upgrading from a standard Nintendo Switch Online account, you’ll get a modest discount for your first year, putting the price closer to $40 for the year.

How to Get Mario Pary 3 On Nintendo Switch

Mario Party 3 will be available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier, which includes several classic N64 games. This subscription tier is pricier than the standard Nintendo Switch Online and includes the extra nostalgia bump of games from older systems like the Game Boy Advance and N64. Players at this tier also get free DLCs for certain games, like Animal Crossing and Splatoon.

If you’ve got to get your hands on Mario Party 3 for your next get-together, you’ll want to join Nintendo + Expansion Pack.

Nintendo Online is accessible from the main menu on your Nintendo Switch Device. From this page, you can manage your membership options to join Nintendo Switch Online or upgrade to the Expansion Pack tier. You can also do this in a web browser by logging in to your Nintendo account from the Nintendo Life website and heading to the Nintendo Switch Online page.

Once you have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, you’ll be able to hop into Nintendo Switch Online on October 27th and download Mario Party 3 for your Nintendo Switch for free. The game will support same-system multiplayer play like the original, so grab a handful of controllers if you want to face off with friends.

If you’re ready to rejoin the classic Mario Party experience, mark your calendars and experience this game on Nintendo Switch for the first time.