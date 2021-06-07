Midsummer Island Adventure guide – Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update will introduce the Midsummer Island Adventure event, giving players the chance to earn a new outfit for Barbara and the Dodoco Tales Catalyst.

The event will be available as soon as the update goes live, and will be split into four different acts that players will need to work through. During this event, explore the islands, complete various challenges, and collect Shiny Flotsam and Mini “Harpasta” to exchange for rewards such as Dodoco Tales (Catalyst), Northlander Billet Trove, Crown of Insight, and Furnishing Blueprints.

Event Duration

The overall event begins after the 1.6 update goes live and ends on June 28 at 3:59 AM

Act II – begins June 11

Act III – begins June 14

Act IV – begins June 17

Eligibility

Players must be Adventure Rank 21 or above, and must have completed the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” and Trifolium Chapter: Act I “True Treasure”. During this event, the Adventure Rank required to unlock Klee’s Story Quest “True Treasure” will be lowered to Adventure Rank 21, and the Story Quest will not require a Story Key to unlock.

Act Details

Act I: Main Cannon, Make Ready… Fire!

● During the event, complete the “Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown” quest to unlock “Act I: Main Cannon, Make Ready… Fire!”

● During the event, by clearing the sea of any monster encampments, Travelers can obtain Shiny Flotsam to exchange for rewards such as the Crown of Insight, Northlander Billet Trove, Furnishing Blueprint “Pure Gorgeous Summer,” and Talent Level-Up Materials from the Event Shop! By completing specified quests, Travelers can also obtain rewards such as Primogems, the gadget Waverider Repair Toolbox, Mora, and Hero’s Wit.

Act II: Whirlpool off to Starboard… Full Speed Ahead!

● During the event, complete the “Summer Vacation: Proceed With Caution” quest to unlock “Act II: Whirlpool off to Starboard… Full Speed Ahead!”, and obtain the gadget Wind-Blessed Harpastum.

● During the event, Travelers can collect Wavesplitter Insignias by sailing the Waverider and flying to complete the challenge within the time limit. By reaching the target scores, Travelers can obtain rewards such as Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mora, and Hero’s Wit.

Act III: Samurai Sighted… To Arms!

● During the event, complete the “Dodo-King of the Sea: Lying in Wait” quest to unlock “Act III: Samurai Sighted… To Arms!”

● During the event, challenge Maguu Kenki and complete specified quests to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit!

※ 2021/06/28 03:59:59After the event is over, Travelers can continue to challenge Maguu Kenki but will no longer be able to complete the event-related quests.

Act IV: Harpastum Bombs Loaded… Blow ‘Em Away!

● During the event, complete “The Final Riddle: A Secret Uncovered” quest to unlock “Act IV: Harpastum Bombs Loaded… Blow ‘Em Away!”

● During the event, Travelers can use the Harpastum Bombs to defeat monsters. Complete the challenge and obtain Mini “Harpasta” to exchange for rewards such as Dodoco Tales (Catalyst), Furnishing Blueprint “Feather-Light Praise,” Furnishing Blueprint “The Blue Ocean’s Treasure,” Furnishing Blueprint “Witch’s Chorus,” and Weapon Ascension Materials from the Event Shop! By completing specified quests, Travelers can also obtain rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit!