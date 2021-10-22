Minecraft Championship 18 (MCC 18) event – date, start time, how to watch, and more

Noxcrew has announced that Minecraft Championship 18, or MCC 18, will take place on October 23. The event will once again fall on a Saturday, and for now, it would seem that the start time, format, and rough end time will all be staying the same as usual.

The opening show is set to kick off at 2 PM CT and will run for about two hours with 10 game modes and then the final face-off. The various games that will be played include Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Built Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, TGTTODAWSAF, Sky Battle, Sands of Time, and Survival Games. The grand finale will be a game of Dodgebolt.

The teams and players for MCC 18 have already been announced, so make sure you check out who you will be watching over the weekend.

How to watch MCC 18

You actually have quite a few options when it comes to watching the event. You can tune in to the Noxcrew Twitch channel where they will be streaming it, or you can watch the individual steams of any of the participants.

The best way to keep an eye on the even if you cannot watch it live is at MCC.live, a specially made website that will track all winners, and follow the entire event. If you would prefer to watch the individual stream of your favorite streamer, you can find all the Twitch links on the MCC.live page.