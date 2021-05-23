MLB The Show 21: How to complete the 2nd Inning UFO Conquest

When the 2nd Inning Program began on May 7, San Diego Studios released a new, limited-time Martian Conquest map as well. This map, which possesses the shape of an alien’s head, is still live as of this writing. But to make it even easier to complete the 2nd Inning Program, San Diego Studios released a second Conquest map two weeks later.

So, what do you need to do in order to complete this Conquest? Let’s go over the teams in this map, plus the goals, and hidden rewards in this map.

First off, let’s go over the design for this map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a UFO-themed map. The top half of the map represents a UFO ship, while the lower half represents an abduction beam.

There are six MLB teams in this map. Those teams are:

Athletics

Nationals

Cardinals

Marlins

Reds

Pirates

Goals

There are six goals that will need to be completed, in order to get a big progress boost towards the 2nd Inning Programs. The goals for this map are:

Goal 1 – Capture the Athletics stronghold on or before the second turn (rewards are 250 Stubs, 250 XP, and one The Show Back)

Goal 2 – Abduct (steal) 4M Fans from opposing strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs and 250 XP)

Goal 3 – Capture three strongholds on the UFO map (rewards are 250 Stubs and 250 XP)

Goal 4 – Conquer all territories inside the abduction map (rewards are UFO Icon, 300 Stubs, and 500 XP)

Goal 5 – Capture all strongholds on UFO map (rewards are 400 Stubs and 500 XP)

Goal 6 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 500 Stubs, 750 XP, and one The Show Pac)

You’ll need to go for the Athletics stronghold right off the map, so rather than trying to add new territories around your own, ignore that on the onset and go straight for the A’s. Then, go at your own pace. However, you’ll need to be mindful that you will need to steal 4M fans, so make sure to take of that before eliminating the six teams.

There are also a bunch of hidden rewards in this map. We found three MLB The Show regular packs, plus 1000 Stubs. It might seem like much, but if you get lucky with those packs, it could be a big boon.

Once you’ve completed all six goals, you will receive 25,000 XP towards the 2nd Inning Program. This map, along with the 2nd Inning Program, ends on June 4, so make sure to get this map, plus the Martian one, done as soon as possible.