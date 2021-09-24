MLB The Show 21: How to complete Milestone Joe Carter Player Program

On September 24, San Diego Studios launched the 7th Inning Program in MLB The Show 21. To kick off the program, SDS released a new Player Program, with a 96 OVR Milestone card of former Indian and two-time World Series champion Joe Carter being the prize. MLB The Show players can now obtain this card, as well as XP towards the new Inning Program, and here’s how you can do just that.

To complete the Joe Carter Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Adam Wainwright and Keith Hernandez ones that were part of the 6th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Carter (42 Points)

Defeat the Indians in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Joe Carter can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to get three home runs with Indians players or five extra base hits with first basemen in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Carter program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 7th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 7th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Carter collection, select the card, and then Advance.

If you don’t complete this before the end of the 7th Inning Program, you should still try to complete this program. Even though you won’t receive the extra XP boost, you will receive an all-valuable Milestone Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts and the 99 OVR Signature Clayton Kershaw, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.