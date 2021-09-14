MLB The Show 21: How to complete Signature Keith Hernandez Player Program

It’s the 35th anniversary of the New York Mets winning the 1986 World Series. To honor the anniversary, San Diego Studios has released a new Signature Series Player Program, with former Mets first baseman and 1986 World Series champion Keith Hernandez set as the prize. MLB The Show 21 players can obtain a 98 OVR Signature card of the former NL MVP, and here’s how you can get it.

To complete the Keith Hernandez Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Adam Wainwright one that is a part of the 6th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Hernandez (42 Points)

Defeat the Mets in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Keith Hernandez can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to get three home runs or five extra base hits with Mets players in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Hernandez program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 6th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 6th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Hernandez collection, select the card, and then Advance.

If you don’t complete this prior to the end of the 6th Inning Program, you should still try to complete this program. Even though you won’t receive the extra XP boost, you will receive an all-valuable Signature Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts and the 99 OVR Signature Clayton Kershaw, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.