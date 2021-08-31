MLB The Show 21: How to complete Signature Adam Wainwright Player Program

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has excelled in virtually every role that he’s been put into throughout his MLB career. Wainwright began his career as a reliever, and helped lead St. Louis to the World Series in 2006 out of the bullpen. From there, Wainwright rose to become the ace of the Cardinals pitching staff, and played a huge role in the success St. Louis has had over the past decade.

MLB The Show 21 players can now pick up a 96 OVR Signature series card reflective of Wainwright’s career, thanks to a new Player Program that was added on August 31. So, how do you add this to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To complete the Adam Wainwright Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Robin Roberts and Ryan Zimmerman ones that were a part of the 5th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Wainwright (42 Points)

Defeat St. Louis in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Wainwright can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to win with a Cardinals pitcher or strike out 10 batters with Cardinals pitchers in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Wainwright program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 6th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 6th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Wainwright collection, select the card, and then Advance.

If you don’t complete this prior to the end of the 6th Inning Program, you should still try to complete this program. Even though you won’t receive the extra XP boost, you will receive an all-valuable Signature Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.