MLB The Show 21: How to complete Signature John Smoltz Player Program

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz was a record breaker throughout his professional career. The Braves legend was the only pitcher in MLB history to record at least 200 wins and 150 saves throughout his career, and played a large role in Atlanta’s success in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. On October 8, San Diego Studios released a 96 OVR reliever Signature card of John Smoltz in MLB The Show 21. How can you add this card to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To complete the John Smoltz Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Joe Carter and Willie Stargell ones that is part of the 7th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Smoltz (42 Points)

Defeat the Braves in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

John Smoltz can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to get one save or 10 strikeouts with Braves pitchers in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Smoltz program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 7th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 7th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Smoltz collection, select the card, and then Advance.

Even if you don’t complete this before the end of the 7th Inning Program, you should still try to complete this program. You won’t receive the extra XP boost, but you will receive an all-valuable Signature Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts and the 99 OVR Signature Clayton Kershaw, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.