MLB The Show 21: How to complete Awards Willie Stargell Player Program

Willie Stargell was one of the most feared hitters of the 1970’s, and now, a special Awards card featuring him is now in MLB The Show 21. MLB users can now add a 96 OVR player item of Stargell, a member of the 1979 World Series Champion Pittsburgh Pirates, and earn some XP towards the 7th Inning Program in the process. So, how can you add the 1979 NL co-MVP to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To complete the Willie Stargell Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Joe Carter one that is part of the 7th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Stargell (42 Points)

Defeat the Pirates in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Willie Stargell can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to get three home runs with Pirates players or five extra base hits with first basemen in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Stargell program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 7th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 7th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Stargell collection, select the card, and then Advance.

Even if you don’t complete this before the end of the 7th Inning Program, you should still try to complete this program. You won’t receive the extra XP boost, but you will receive an all-valuable Awards Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts and the 99 OVR Signature Clayton Kershaw, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.