MLB The Show 21: How to complete Signature Robin Roberts Player Program

On July 30, San Diego Studios released the 5th Inning Program in MLB The Show 21. Three new bosses and a slew of new rewards were made available by SDS, and to make it a bit easier to get some extra XP, the MLB The Show developer released a new Player Program in Diamond Dynasty. Users can now complete a Signature Robin Roberts program, which if completed, will yield a 95 OVR Signature series card of the Phillies legend. So, what do you need to do to complete this challenge? Let’s go over how this works.

To complete the Robin Roberts Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Billy Williams and Alan Trammell ones that were a part of the 4th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Roberts (42 Points)

Defeat Philadelphia in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Roberts can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you can’t win with a Phillies pitcher or strike out 10 batters with Phillies pitchers in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Roberts program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 5th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 5th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Roberts tab, select the card, and then Advance.

If you don’t complete this prior to the end of the 5th Inning Program, you should still try to complete this program. Even though you won’t receive the extra XP boost, you will receive an all-valuable Signature Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.