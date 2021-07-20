MLB The Show 21: How to complete 4th Inning Alan Trammell Player program

Time is running out in the MLB The Show 21 4th Inning Program, so if you haven’t unlocked a choice Boss pack yet, you might want to pay attention. On July 20, San Diego Studios released a new Player program, featuring former Tigers legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Alan Trammell. MLB The Show players now have a chance to unlock a 95 OVR card of Trammell, plus earn XP for the 4th Inning Program. Here’s how you can do that.

To complete the Alan Trammell program, MLB The Show players will need to acquire 50 Points towards it. This is very much similar to the Milestone Billy Williams program that dropped on July 9

There are multiple paths towards the 50 Point mark, but this is arguably the quickest path towards it:

Complete six Moments for the Player Program (42 Points and 2225 Stubs)

Defeat the Detroit Tigers on min. All-Star Difficulty (8 Points)

Alternatively, you could complete one of the other two Missions (tally five extra base hits with shortstops or three home runs with Tigers players in online play (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, and Events)) in lieu of the last bullet point.

If you complete this program in its entirety, you will also receive an additional 1500 Stubs and three MLB The Show 21 standard packs, in addition to the 2nd Half Heroes Trammell card.

One last tip for the Trammell Program: once you complete it, make sure to go to the 4th Inning Program Collections and add the 95 OVR Trammell card to his specific collection. You will receive 35,000 XP, plus another 1000 Stubs for completing this collection.

This program will not disappear when the 4th Inning Program ends, but you will not be able to gain XP after it ends