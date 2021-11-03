MLB The Show 21: How to complete the 8th Inning Jack-O-Lantern Conquest and all hidden rewards
That’s right, another Halloween-themed challenge.
The spooky season might be over, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get into the Halloween spirit. MLB The Show 21 has released a new Conquest map for the 8th Inning Program, entitled the Jack-o-Lantern conquest. So, who are the teams in the map, and what are the rewards? Let’s take a look.
Map
Here’s a quick look at the map:
The shape of this map has a Halloween them to it, as it has the looks of a jack-o-lantern. And just like in every other Conquest map, you’ll need to take over all the territories and strongholds to complete it.
This map features just three MLB teams: the Giants, Tigers, and Astros.
There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:
- Goal 1 – Steal 3M Fans on or before Turn 3 (reward is Chainsaw Stadium Perk, 500 Stubs, and 500 XP)
- Goal 2 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 100 Stubs, and 100 XP)
- Goal 3 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 100 Stubs, 100 XP, and Skull Icon
- Goal 4 – Conquer all strongholds (rewards are five MLB The Show 21 packs, 500 Stubs, and 500 XP)
- Goal 5 – Capture all territories (rewards are three Headliners Bundle Set 40 packs, 750 Stubs, and 1000 XP)
Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:
- Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
- Headliners 2 pack bundle (x3)
- MLB The Show 21 5 pack bundle
- Space 1 Choice pack
This map is a part of the 8th Inning Program. MLB The Show users can obtain 35,000 XP for completing this Conquest.
This Conquest will expire on November 12.