MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Championship Series Postseason Program
And then there was two.
The NLCS and ALCS are done, and the Braves and Astros are headed to the 2021 World Series. Now that the Championship Series, SDS has released the third Postseason Program for MLB The Show 21 on October 26. MLB players have a chance to get five high-rated Postseason cards, plus some additional rewards. Here’s a look at the program.
How to complete the Championship Series Postseason Program
First off, let’s go over the details of this program. You will need 100 Points to complete the entire Championship Series Program. Here’s a look at the rewards:
- 10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack
- 20 Points – Diamond Equipment item
- 30 Points – 98 OVR CS Tyler Matzek
- 35 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 45 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
- 50 Points – 98 OVR CS Brusdar Graterol
- 55 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x2)
- 70 Points – 1500 Stubs
- 75 Points – 99 OVR CS Rafael Devers
- 80 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3) and 2000 Stubs
- 90 Points – 99 OVR CS Yordan Alvarez
- 95 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
- 100 Points – 99 OVR CS Eddie Rosario
Here’s a look at the attributes for the five players:
Tyler Matzek
Brusdar Graterol
Rafael Devers
Yordan Alvarez
Eddie Rosario
In order to get Points for this program, take a look at some of your options:
- Complete the Championship Series Conquest (30 Points)
- Complete eight Moments (32 Points – 4 Points per Moment)
- Complete Missions:
- Win games in the Postseason event (Repeatable) (3 Points for 1 Win)
- Tally 40 Total Bases with Division Series Program players (Repeatable) (Online or Offline) (10 Points)
- Tally 15 Strikeouts with Division Series Program players (Repeatable) (Online or Offline) (10 Points)
- 20 Total Bases with Dodgers players (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 5 Home Runs with Braves players (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 7 Extra Base hits with Red Sox players (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
- 12 Hits with Astros players (Online or Offline) (5 Points)
The Championship Series Conquest, as stated previously, will yield users 30 Points. Here’s a look at the map for this conquest:
The design of the Championship Series map is pretty fitting since it’s in the shape of a C and S. Here’s a look at the five goals for this map:
- Goal 1 – Steal 3M Fans (rewards are 500 Stubs, 300 XP, and five MLB The Show 21 packs)
- Goal 2 – Acquire 70M Fans (rewards are 400 Stubs and 500 XP)
- Goal 3 – Conquer 80 territories (rewards are Diamond Stadium Perk, 500 Stubs, and 700 XP)
- Goal 4 – Capture all strongholds (rewards are Headliners Bundle Sets 1-40, 1000 Stubs, and 1000 XP)
- Goal 5 – Conquer all territories (rewards are five Ballin’ is a Habit packs, 2000 Stubs, and 1500 XP)