MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Championship Series Postseason Program

The NLCS and ALCS are done, and the Braves and Astros are headed to the 2021 World Series. Now that the Championship Series, SDS has released the third Postseason Program for MLB The Show 21 on October 26. MLB players have a chance to get five high-rated Postseason cards, plus some additional rewards. Here’s a look at the program.

How to complete the Championship Series Postseason Program

First off, let’s go over the details of this program. You will need 100 Points to complete the entire Championship Series Program. Here’s a look at the rewards:

10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack

20 Points – Diamond Equipment item

30 Points – 98 OVR CS Tyler Matzek

35 Points – 1000 Stubs

45 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

50 Points – 98 OVR CS Brusdar Graterol

55 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x2)

70 Points – 1500 Stubs

75 Points – 99 OVR CS Rafael Devers

80 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3) and 2000 Stubs

90 Points – 99 OVR CS Yordan Alvarez

95 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

100 Points – 99 OVR CS Eddie Rosario

Here’s a look at the attributes for the five players:

Tyler Matzek

Screenshot from Gamepur

Brusdar Graterol

Screenshot from Gamepur

Rafael Devers

Screenshot from Gamepur

Yordan Alvarez

Screenshot from Gamepur

Eddie Rosario

Screenshot from Gamepur

In order to get Points for this program, take a look at some of your options:

Complete the Championship Series Conquest (30 Points)

Complete eight Moments (32 Points – 4 Points per Moment)

Complete Missions: Win games in the Postseason event ( Repeatable ) (3 Points for 1 Win) Tally 40 Total Bases with Division Series Program players ( Repeatable ) (Online or Offline) (10 Points) Tally 15 Strikeouts with Division Series Program players ( Repeatable ) (Online or Offline) (10 Points) 20 Total Bases with Dodgers players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 5 Home Runs with Braves players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 7 Extra Base hits with Red Sox players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 12 Hits with Astros players (Online or Offline) (5 Points)



The Championship Series Conquest, as stated previously, will yield users 30 Points. Here’s a look at the map for this conquest:

Screenshot from Gamepur

The design of the Championship Series map is pretty fitting since it’s in the shape of a C and S. Here’s a look at the five goals for this map: