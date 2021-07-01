MLB The Show 21 July Daily Moments program – How it works, rewards, and more

A new month is here, and that means a new set of Daily Moments rewards that can be obtained in MLB The Show 21. We’re into the third full month of MLB The Show 21, so you might be expecting the cards for the July Daily Moments program to be a bit better than prior months. That is indeed the case, so let’s go over how to make progress in this month’s program, plus what the rewards are for July.

How the Daily Moments program works

Much like with Player and timed programs, progress in the Daily Moments program can be made by earning points. To earn points in the Daily Moments promo, you must complete, as you might expect by the name, a Daily Moment challenge that resets every day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering that there are 31 days in the month of July, you should expect 31 chances at earning points for the program. However, Sony San Diego will occasionally throw in days where players can earn double points in the event. Normally, users can only earn one a day, except on random days where two points are at stake.

If you get the Daily Moment challenge done each day for the month of July, you should be just fine and get all of the rewards. However, that won’t be possible for a lot of people, So, much like in previous months, our advice is to get as many done as you can, and then making getting the double point day challenges a priority.

July Daily Program rewards

Here are the rewards for this month:

1 Point – MLB The Show 21 regular pack

4 Points – 1000 Stubs

5 Points – Rewind Evolution Choice Pack (can be used to unlock Giambi, Kemp, Bumgarner, Smith, or Carter Player Program)

7 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack

10 Points – July Evolution Choice Pack (either 74 OVR Rookie Nelson Cruz or 78 OVR Rookie Whitey Ford)

11 Points – 1000 Stubs

14 Points – Set 18 Headliners Pack

15 Points – July Evolution Choice Pack (either 74 OVR Rookie Nelson Cruz or 78 OVR Rookie Whitey Ford)

19 Points – Set 20 Headliners Pack

23 Points – 2500 Stubs

25 Points – 97 OVR Milestone Pablo Sandoval

29 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)

31 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x5)

32 Points – 2500 Stubs

33 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x5)

34 Points – Space 2 Choice Pack

35 Points – Space 3 Choice Pack

36 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3)

37 Points – Clock Universal Profile Icon (Untradeable)

In order to get to 37 Points and the Clock icon that is need for the G.O.A.T. collection, you will need to complete essentially all of the 31 Daily Moment challenges for July. However, the main objective here is to hit 25 in order to get the 97 OVR Sandoval. So, the good news is that you won’t need to do a challenge each day.

Also, keep in mind that you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in order to get the rookie cards for Nelson Cruz and Whitey Ford. Both are needed for separate player programs.