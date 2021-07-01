MLB The Show 21: How to complete Evolution Whitey Ford Player Program

Much like in previous months, the start of the new month means that a few new Evolution players have been added in MLB The Show 21. For July, current Twins outfielder Nelson Cruz and Hall of Famer hurler Whitey Ford are the two new Evolution players. Users can work towards acquiring a 93 OVR Signature card of the Yankees legend, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete Evolution Whitey Ford Player Program

To start off, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the July Daily Moments program. There will be 31 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the July program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the July Daily Moments program in order to start the Whitey Ford player program. Why is that the case? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is a 78 OVR Ford rookie card, and the other is a Nelson Cruz rookie card. You will need the Ford rookie card in order to start his program.

If you don’t choose the Ford card with that first pack, don’t worry about it. A second Evolution Choice Pack can be unlocked at 15 points. So, if you took the Cruz card with the first pack, make sure to grab Rookie Ford with the second one

Once you pick up the Ford card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 93 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four (nine innings pitched with Rookie Ford in online play, one win with a Yankee pitcher in online, 10 strikeouts with rookie Ford, or one complete game with starting pitcher (min. 8 IP)) Missions (20 points)

Alternatively, you could skip one of the four missions by completing a collection of starting pitchers. However, it might be best to skip that, unless you have a slew of Free Agent starters that you can dump.

After you complete this challenge, you can use the Evolution Ford card to earn XP towards the 4th Inning Program. To do that, go to the 4th Inning Program hub, and scroll to the collections. Find the Whitey Ford collection, and insert the Signature Ford into it. If you do so, you will receive 1000 Stubs and 20,000 XP towards the 4th Inning Program.