MLB The Show 21 October Daily Moments program – How it works, rewards, and more

The MLB Postseason is approaching closer and closer, as a the month of October is here. That means a new set of Daily Moments rewards that can be obtained in MLB The Show 21. We’re into the sixth full month of MLB The Show 21, so you might be expecting the cards for the October Daily Moments program to be a bit better than prior months. That is indeed the case, so let’s go over how to make progress in this month’s program, plus what the rewards are for October.

How the Daily Moments program works

Much like with Player and timed programs, progress in the Daily Moments program can be made by earning points. To earn points in the Daily Moments promo, you must complete, as you might expect by the name, a Daily Moment challenge that resets every day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering that there are 31 days in October, you should expect 31 chances at earning points for the program. However, Sony San Diego will occasionally throw in days where players can earn double points in the event. Usually, users can only earn one a day, except on random days where two points are at stake.

If you get the Daily Moment challenge done each day for October, you should be just fine and get all of the rewards. However, that won’t be possible for many people, So, much like in previous months, our advice is to get as many done as you can, and then making getting the double point day challenges a priority.

We should note, however, that completing all moments, sans ones that fall within the final three days of the month, can be completed up to three days after it releases.

October Daily Program rewards

Here are the rewards for this month:

1 Point – MLB The Show 21 regular pack

4 Points – 1000 Stubs

5 Points – Rewind Evolution Choice Pack (can be used to unlock Giambi, Kemp, Bumgarner, Smith, Carter, Ford, Cruz, Turner, Nathan, Cepeda, or Turner Player Program)

7 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x3)

10 Points – October Evolution Choice Pack (either 78 OVR Rookie Yadier Molina or 72 OVR Rookie Wade Davis)

11 Points – 1000 Stubs

14 Points – Series 42 Choice Pack

15 Points – August Evolution Choice Pack (either 78 OVR Rookie Yadier Molina or 72 OVR Rookie Wade Davis)

19 Points – Set 39 Headliners Pack

23 Points – 2500 Stubs

25 Points – 99 OVR Signature Jim Thome

27 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)

29 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x5)

30 Points – Set 40 Headliners Pack

32 Points – Headliners Pack (x2)

33 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x10)

34 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

35 Points – All-Star Game Choice Pack

36 Points – Field of Dreams Choice Pack

37 Points – Clock Universal Profile Icon (Untradeable) and 5000 Stubs

To get to 37 Points and the Clock icon needed for the G.O.A.T. collection, you will need to complete all of the 31 Daily Moment challenges for October. However, the main objective here is to hit 25 to get the 99 OVR Signature Jim Thome. So, the good news is that you won’t need to do a challenge each day.

Also, keep in mind that you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges to get the rookie cards for Wade Davis and Yadier Molina. Both are needed for separate player programs.