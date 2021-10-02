MLB The Show 21: How to complete Evolution Yadier Molina Player Program

Much like in previous months, the start of the new month means that two new Evolution players have been added in MLB The Show 21. For the month of October, Royals reliever Wade Davis and legendary Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina are the two new Evolution players. Users can work towards acquiring a 98 OVR Signature series card of Molina, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete Evolution Yadier Molina Player Program

Screenshot from Gamepur

To start, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the October Daily Moments program. There will be 31 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the October program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the October Daily Moments program to start the Yadier Molina player program. What’s the reasoning for this? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is an 78 OVR Molina rookie card, and the other is a Wade Davis rookie card. You will need the Molina rookie card to unlock the Stage 1 moments and start his program.

If you don’t choose the Yadier Molina card with that pack, don’t worry about it. A second Evolution Choice Pack can be unlocked at 15 points. So, if you took the Davis card with the first pack, make sure to grab Rookie Molina with the second one.

Also, if you don’t complete this program during the month of October, keep on the lookout for Rewind Evolution packs in the future. These packs will allow you to unlock Rookie cards from past Evolution programs, and complete them.

Once you pick up the Rookie Molina card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 98 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four (five hits with Rookie Molina in online play, three home runs with Cardinals players in online play, three extra base hits with Rookie Molina, or three home runs with catchers) Missions (20 points)

Alternatively, you could skip one of the four missions by completing a collection of catchers. However, it might be best to skip that unless you have a slew of Free Agent catchers that you can dump. Otherwise, you might be throwing away useful cards, and in turn, Stubs.