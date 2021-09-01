MLB The Show 21 September Daily Moments program – How to get 99 OVR Cy Young, rewards, and more

It’s the start of a new month, and that means a chance at new rewards in the Daily Moments program. The September program is out in MLB The Show 21, and a slew of new rewards, including a 99 OVR Milestone Cy Young (the player, not the award) can now be obtained by complete daily challenges. So, what do the rewards look like for September? Let’s take a look.

How the Daily Moments program works

Let’s quickly gloss over how Daily Moments programs work in MLB The Show. Much like with Player and timed programs, progress in the Daily Moments program can be made by earning points. To earn points in the Daily Moments promo, you must complete, as you might expect by the name, a Daily Moment challenge that resets every day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering that there are 30 days in September, you should expect 30 chances at earning points for the program. However, Sony San Diego will occasionally throw in days where players can earn double points in the event. Usually, users can only earn one a day, except on random days where two points are at stake.

If you get the Daily Moment challenge done each day for September, you should be just fine and get all of the rewards. However, that might not be possible for many people, So, much like in previous months, our advice is to get as many done as you can, and then making getting the double point day challenges a priority.

This will be the second month that will allow players to complete Daily Moments challenges two days after one goes live. Keep in mind, though, that the final two challenges for the month will not have this time table. Make sure to finish those last challenges before 12 PM ET on October 1.

September Daily Program rewards

Here are the rewards for this month:

1 Point – MLB The Show 21 regular pack

4 Points – 1000 Stubs

5 Points – Rewind Evolution Choice Pack (can be used to unlock Turner, Nathan, Giambi, Kemp, Bumgarner, Smith, Carter, Ford, or Cruz Player Program)

7 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x3)

10 Points – September Evolution Choice Pack (either 83 OVR Rookie Orlando Cepeda or 77 OVR Johnny Damon)

11 Points – 1000 Stubs

14 Points – Set 25 Headliners Pack

15 Points – September Evolution Choice Pack (either 83 OVR Rookie Orlando Cepeda or 77 OVR Johnny Damon)

19 Points – Set 26 Headliners Pack

23 Points – 2500 Stubs

25 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Cy Young

29 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)

31 Points – Headliners Pack (x2)

32 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x10)

33 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

34 Points – All-Star Game Choice Pack

35 Points – Field of Dreams Choice Pack

36 Points – Clock Universal Profile Icon (Untradeable) and 5000 Stubs

To get to 36 Points and the Clock icon needed for the G.O.A.T. collection, you will need to complete all of the 30 Daily Moment challenges for September. However, the main objective here is to hit 25 to get the 99 OVR Cy Young. So, the good news is that you won’t need to do a challenge each day.

Also, keep in mind that you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges to get the rookie cards for Orlando Cepeda and Johnny Damon. Both are needed for separate player programs.