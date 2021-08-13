Moonfire Faire Vendor location in Final Fantasy XIV’s Moonfire Faire 2021 event

The Moonfire Faire Festival is happening in Final Fantasy XIV From August 13 to 26. During this time, you’ll be able to participate in seasonal quests to unlock exclusive items and even receive a Polar Bear mount at the end of the final seasonal quest. But another thing to keep your eye on the lookout for is the Moonfire Faire Vendor, where you can purchase several items using Faire Vouchers. This guide details the Moonfire Faire vendor’s location and how to unlock it.

You won’t see the Moonfire Faire Vendor until you complete the two seasonal quests for The Moonfire Faire 2021 event. These will be the Unseasonal Chills and A Treat to Beat the Heat. The Unseasonal Chills quest will be available first after speaking with Mayaru Moyaru in Limsa Lominsa’s Upper Decks at coordinates X:11.5, Y:13.8.

After you’ve completed A Treat to Beat the Heat quest, you can then find the Moonfire Faire vendor behind the same bar that Nekeke and Haermaga are working. They will be to the left of Haermaga.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Moonfire Faire vendor will have several items that you can unlock using Faire Vouchers. However, if you want to receive more, you can complete the A Blizzard of Bombards fate that appears on the island, where you’ll be fighting against an Ice Bombard. Your level will need to sync to the event at level 35. Upon completing the Fate, you’ll earn 15 Faire Vouchers that you can exchange with the Moonfire Faire vendor.