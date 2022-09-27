MultiVersus 1.03 patch notes — Rick Sanchez, anti-infinite combo system, projectiles tweaks, and more

MultiVersus latest weekly patch has arrived, and version 1.03 is making important adjustments to the crossover platform fighter. New systems are changing the way combos and projectiles work, and existing characters are seeing a large swath of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments.

There’s a new character too: the long-awaited Rick Sanchez from Ricky and Morty. Along with Rick comes a trio of new costumes, with a fresh look for Steven Universe and two outfits for Reindog. As for those new systems, subsequent attacks after four hits in a row will do diminished damage — this is meant to prevent infinite combo spam. Additionally, projectiles are now divided into two categories. Projectiles as you know them knock characters back, while projectiles without knockback will now be considered “light projectiles.”

See the complete MultiVersus patch notes below. There’s a heap of tweaks for characters, and your main might be among them.

Image via Player First Games

MultiVersus 1.03 patch Notes

General

Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster.

The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on the character mastery track has been doubled.

We were finding that players could get to level 15 of the mastery track too quickly. This is to help us make it a bit more of a journey.

Loading performance improvements for PS4 and Xbox One.

Initial free character from completing the intro tutorial has been switched to Shaggy from Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman can now be purchased for Gold or Gleamium.

Attack decay steps have been added to the intro tutorial.

Fixed an issue in Coop-Versus-AI that was causing only Wonder Woman and Reindog bots to appear.

Fixed a bug where some players weren’t able to equip profile icons.

Fixed a bug where the game would occasionally freeze at the end-of-game screen.

Cosmetics

Reindog Skin: Chef Reindog is now available!

Reindog Skin: Golden Reindog is now available! ONLY purchasable with gold!

Steven Universe Skin: Tiger Millionaire is now available!

Twitch Extension

Minor visual bug fixes.

Added ‘Fighter Voting’ which allows broadcasters to poll their audience on which fighter to play, viewers who have MultiVersus get bonus votes.

Added the ability for viewers who have MultiVersus to claim free toasts from Twitch channels running the extension.

Gameplay Systems

Anti-Infinite Combo System

We’ve implemented a new anti-infinite-combo system that will decay all subsequent attacks if the same attack has been used 4 or more times in the same true combo. The goal is to put a global soft-cap on infinite combos and make combos more creative. We hope the change pushes players to explore new and more exciting combo routes.

We were considering the max number of the same attack being used to be 3, but we wanted to more slowly evaluate the change. We’re going to be evaluating the change and are open to feedback on how we can improve the system!

The option to choose between 4 direction or 8 direction for the right-stick control (c-stick) has been added to the settings menu.

Projectile Systems

We are continuing the projectile systems update in this patch. The most notable addition is the inclusion of a new “Light Projectile” classification for projectiles that deal no knockback. The only Light Projectiles in the game for now are Rick’s uncharged blaster and the pies fired by the Neptr assist item.

Character Updates

Arya

Bug Fix: Fixed issues where Arya could deal much more damage than intended.

Bug Fix Neutral Special: Fixed issues that were causing hit boxes on stolen attacks to not hit reliably.

We are still looking at updates to Arya’s up special, but could use more time to make it right. Expect an update in the near future.

Bugs Bunny

Down Air Attack: Hitbox is slightly smaller to better match the visuals.

Finn

Bug Fix Side Air Attack: Can no longer ignore air special limits when branching into the attack.

Air Down Attack: Instant cancel on hit removed.

Ground Side Attack: Instant jump cancel on hit removed.

Garnet

Ground Down Attack: Garnet now retains some of her velocity moving into the attack.

Ground Up Attack: Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit. This change should improve Garnet’s ability to follow up on a successful attack.

Air Down Attack: Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier.

Air Neutral Attack: Recovery reduced by 3 frames on hit. This change should improve Garnet’s ability to follow up on a successful attack.



Gizmo

Jump Speed: Increased jump speed to 3700 from 3400.

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Music note lifetime extended to 10 seconds from 9.

Ground Side Special: Car now classified as a heavy projectile.

Air Side Special: Recovery reduced by 5 frames.

Air Down Special: Can now jump cancel out of the attack.

Harley

Bug Fix: Down Special: Fixed an issue where jack-in-the-box would sometimes not hit overlapping enemies.

Iron Giant

Bug Fix: Neutral Special: Bolts will no longer be destroyed when they exit the blast box but Iron Giant is not KOed.

Jake

Air/Ground Down Special: While in the House and on the ground, Jake will no longer bounce grounded opponents.

Ground Down Attack: Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff(miss).

LeBron

Change: Experimental Tag removed.

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that would cause the ball to disappear when thrown close to the enemy.

Air/Ground Neutral Special: When an ally receives a pass, they emit a small explosion to knock away enemies. No-Look pass basketball speed increased to 3200 from 3000.

Air/Ground Down Special: No longer blocks heavy projectiles.

Basketball Air Neutral Attack: No longer breaks armor on first hit.

Morty

Change: Experimental Tag removed.

Shaggy

Air Side Special: Recovery increased by 3 frames on whiff (miss).

Air Neutral Attack: No longer breaks armor on first hit.

Steven Universe

Air/Ground Up Special: Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch.

Ground Side Attack 1 – 3: Smoothed out movement so the attack won’t hitch. First attack can now branch earlier into the second attack. Second attack can now branch earlier into the final attack. Forward movement during attacks increased so that they hit more reliably.

Air Side Attack: Increased knockback scaling to 14.5 from 13.5. Steven’s horizontal kill power was very low. We hope this change will help him in this aspect.

Air/Ground Side Special: Increased projectile speed slightly.

Air Down Attack: Hitbox active frames start 2 frames earlier. This change makes the active hit frames more accurately match the animation.



Superman

Ground Up Attack Reduced charged knockback scaling to 1.5x from 2.0x. Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames. This should make the attack slightly more of a commitment.

Ground Neutral Attack: Charge cancel reduced by 4 frames.

Air Up Special Recovery increased by 12 frames on whiff (miss). Lowered base knockback of down throw. This should help make the wall camping strategies less effective.



Tom and Jerry

Ground Side Attack 1 Hitbox active frame window increased by 2 frames. Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff (miss).

Ground Side Attack 2: Recovery increased by 4 frames on whiff (miss).

Air Side Attack Recovery reduced by 3 frames. Recovery land cancel reduced by 7 frames.

Air Down Attack Recovery reduced by 3 frames. Recovery land cancel window moved forward by 3 frames. Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal.

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Jerry returns back to Tom if he is killed when attached to an ally.

Velma