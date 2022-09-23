Rick Sanchez is coming soon to MultiVersus, new trailer confirms

MultiVersus shared its first footage that features Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. It’s the first time players get a taste of what Rick will look like in the game. The new trailer confirms Rick is the next character joining the roster, proceeding Gizmo from Gremlins and his grandson/partner Morty. Rick has been a highly requested character for MultiVersus, with multiple leaks and datamines pointing to the drunk scientist making an appearance in the game. No specific release date was given for Rick, but players can expect him soon.

The short teaser trailer shows Wonder Woman chasing after MultiVersus’s original character Reindog. Reindog tries shooting projectiles at Wonder Woman, but Rick’s signature green portal blocks the shots. Then several Mr. Meeseeks step out of the teleporter to charge at Reindog. The footage ends with Rick stepping out of the portal, the first good look at how he will appear within the game.

Rick and Morty is a sci-fi animation show that centers on the exploits of a cynical genius and his average grandson exploring space and the multiverse. The show is known for its out-there concepts, including Mr. Meeseeks. Meeseeks is the name given to tall, blue beings who live to serve a singular purpose before popping out of existence. Based on the Rick teaser for MultiVersus, Meeseeks will be included within Rick’s fighting style. Rick most likely summons them through a portal to strike the opponent before disappearing after accomplishing their one goal. However, other than the Meeseeks and the green portal, the footage does not show much of how Rick will play.

MultiVersus is a cross-over fighting game featuring the most popular characters owned by Warner Bros. media. The game includes several DC superheroes, Looney Tunes characters, Steven Universe, characters from Game of Thrones, and the Iron Giant. The game is one of the best fighting games with crossplay, and update Version 1.02 has been released with new buffs and nerfs for the playable characters.