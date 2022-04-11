NBA 2K22 Zero Gravity MyTeam Daily Player Rewards – Full list, how to unlock cards, and more

April 11 brought a new promo into NBA 2K22. The team at 2K Sports has introduced a daily player reward during the Zero Gravity season. Each day, a new player will be added to the game that you can earn via in-game Agendas. The OVR of the players will increase until 2K drops a brand new 99 OVR Dark Matter. Until the day it releases, we won’t know who this mystery player is, but you’ll probably want to keep up with the daily releases so you don’t fall behind. Below, we’ve collected all of the players and Agendas that are out, giving you an easy place to keep up to date. Let’s check it out.

NBA 2K22 Zero Gravity MyTeam Daily Player Rewards

Play 1 game – 75 OVR Gold Giannis Antetokounmpo

As you can see, things are starting out relatively low-rated. We’re getting five days of Gold players and then five days of Emeralds. After that, we’ll get three Sapphires, three Rubys, two Amethysts, and three Diamonds. Then, we end on two Pink Diamonds, two Galaxy Opals, and the final Dark Matter.

Like we said above, these Agendas likely won’t be too difficult to do, but you’ll want to keep up with them so you’re not needing to grind a ton of Agendas once the Dark Matter drops. There’s plenty to do in NBA 2K22, including a new Playoffs Moments Agenda set that should be in the game on April 12. Letting everything build-up is just going to make the grind seem that much more unbearable if you want the Dark Matter at the end.

We will update this post with each daily player as they come.