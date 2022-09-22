NBA 2K23: All fashion trivia answers for Yolanda & Sabine in The City

In NBA 2K23’s The City, players will need to do a number of errands in order to collect some free VC. One such task is to meet Yolanda & Sabine, two fashion-saavy ladies on the western side of town, will ask you questions. These will obviously be fashion-related questions, and those who get these right will receive points towards Fashion, and VC. So, what are the answers to these questions? Thanks to some time with the game, and some sleuths on the Internet, we have the questions. Now, let’s take a look at the answers for the questions that you need to be ready for.

Trivia #1

Who makes the Birkin bag?: Hermès

Which shoe company was the first to introduce a microchip into their sneakers?: Adidas

What did the Nike logo originally intend to convey with its look and style?: Motion

Trivia #2

Which streetwear company is known for their logo that puts together two of the letter “u”, one of them upside down?: Under Armour

Who was the first NBA player who had a signature shoe deal?: Bob Cousy

The phrase "conspicuous consumption" was originally coined by what economist in 1899?: Thorstein Veblem

Trivia #3

Which resell marketplace did Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert help found?: StockX

What was the original color of the Yeezy 350s?: Turtle Dove

Which brand created a backpack for Swedish children in the 1970's?: Fjallraven Kanken

Trivia #4

Which company produces Air Jordans?: Nike

Which luxury brand is originally known for making trunks for traveling?: Louis Vitton

Who designed the Peter Saville Parka?: Raf Simons

Trivia #5

Which label’s iconic logo has a little heart with eyes on it?: Commes de Garçons play

And the shoe museum with the largest collection of footwear is the Bata and it's in what city?: Toronto

Who did Heron Preston collaborate with for UNIFORM?: NYC Department of Sanitation

Trivia #6

College basketball athlete that helped design Converse logo?: Chuck Taylor

Japanese streetwear brand that was founded in 1993?: BAPE

Brand founded by Edwin and Salmee Faeh?: Carhatt WIP

Trivia #7

Which iconic streetwear logo was based on the way the founder would sign his handcrafted skateboards?: Stussy

Stussy Which brand was founded by Jerry Lorenzo?: Fear of God

According to Tinker Hatfield, what was the inspiration for the Air Jordan XIs?: Lawnmower

Trivia #8

The original Nike kicks used what appliance to make the soles?: Waffle Iron

Which two companies were spawned out of a argument between two brothers?: Adidas and Puma

Name of Brendon Babenzien's brand?: Noah

Trivia #9

Fenty is a fashion house founded by which singer?: Rihanna

First mass produced sneakers?: Keds

Retailed in what city helped save the Nike Air Force 1?: Baltimore

Trivia #10

Who designed the Red October sneakers?: Kanye

Why could Michael Jordan not wear original Air Jordans in a NBA game in 1984?: Unapproved Colors

Who did PrettyLittleThing partner with in 2018?: Karl Kani

As of now, these are the answers that we know of. This guide will be updated to reflect future updates?