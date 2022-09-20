NBA 2K23: How to earn Takeover Elgin Baylor in MyTeam

On September 20, 2K released yet another Takeover player item in MyTeam for NBA 2K23. Much like the other ones, this is a 93 OVR card, and it’s for legendary Lakers forward Elgin Baylor. So, what will you need to do in order to unlock the 93 OVR Baylor? It will take some Agenda grinding, so let’s look at the requirements for each one.

How to get Takeover Elgin Baylor in NBA 2K23 MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Elgin Baylor in MyTeam, players must complete 10 separate Agendas. These Agendas include cumulative objectives that need to be completed with either Lakers or small forwards.

Here’s a look at the 10 Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 55 points and get 12 rebounds with a small forward (SF) in a game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

Make 100 dunks with Lakers players over multiple games (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

Make 100 3-pointers with Lakers players over multiple games (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

Get 30 double-doubles with Lakers players over multiple games (reward is Show Award Pack)

Make 20 free throws with Lakers players over multiple games (reward is five Tokens)

Get 541 assists with Lakers players over multiple games (reward is Playmaking Award Pack)

Score 1,161 points with Lakers players over multiple games (reward is 10 Tokens)

Get 593 rebounds with Lakers players over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

Play 20 games using 10 Lakers players (reward is Badge Award Pack)

Play 10 Triple Threat Offline or Online games using three Lakers players (reward is Lockdown Defender Award Pack)

This challenge will take quite a bit of grinding, but these Agendas can be done by and large either through online or offline play. If you need any Lakers players, either look on the Auction House or the Token Market.

It’s also worth noting that you can pick up the 93 OVR Elgin Baylor outside of the Agendas via board spins. Though, these are totally random, meaning you could luck out and get him after your first game or never even see him. This challenge will expire on September 27.