NBA 2K23: How to get Takeover Kevin Johnson in MyTeam

On November 15, the NBA 2K23 team continued its tradition of releasing new Takeover cards on Tuesdays. This time around, a 93 OVR card of former Suns guard Kevin Johnson is the prize. MyTeam players can obtain 93 OVR Johnson, just by completing in-game Agendas. But what are the requirements for these Agendas? Let’s take a look.

How to get Takeover Kevin Johnson in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Kevin Johnson in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 46 points and 10 assists with a Suns player in a game (reward is 10 MyTeam Tokens)

(reward is 10 MyTeam Tokens) Get 100 assists with PGs over multiple games (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Get 25 assists with a PG in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

(reward is Playmaker Award Pack) Get a triple-double with a Suns players in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Win seven games using 10 Suns players (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Get 10 steals over multiple games (reward is Perimeter Defense Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

There are some difficult Agendas in this challenge, like the 25 assist one with a point guard. The good news, though, is that there are no overall restrictions, nor team restrictions for the particular Agenda. This means you can use elite point guards like Gary Payton or Kyle Lowry, should you have one. But, also make sure to use Suns players to get the three Agendas that require Phoenix players.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 93 OVR Takeover Kevin Johnson. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on November 22.