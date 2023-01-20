Persona 3 romance guide – All romanceable characters

In Persona 3 Portable, during the downtime of trying to stay atop of your studies and defeating Shadows, you have the chance to befriend your classmates and others around the city. Some of them you can romance, if you so choose. Unlike in Persona 4 and 5 where you were only limited to female romance options, in Persona 3 Portable, you can romance some of the male characters as the FeMC. With so many characters to start a Social Link with, you might be wondering: who are all the romanceable characters in Persona 3 Portable?

All romantic options in Persona 3 Portable

There are 12 romance options in Persona 3 Portable: seven for the male protagonist and five for FeMC. In order to get into a special relationship with someone, you need to unlock their social link and get it to Rank 9. However, not all of the Social Links are available at the beginning and for some, you’ll need to have your social qualities at a particular level before you can start the social link.

All romance options for male MC in Persona 3 Portable

Aegis (Aeon) : Available starting January 8

: Available starting January 8 Chihiro Fushimi (Justice) : Need to speak to her three times before the social link can be started, can begin as early as May 28

: Need to speak to her three times before the social link can be started, can begin as early as May 28 Elizabeth: You can begin going on “dates” starting 4/30 and a new one will appear every so often

Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) : Starts Requires Courage to be at Rank 2

: Starts Requires Courage to be at Rank 2 Mitsuru Kirijo (Empress) : Must have maxed out Academics to start Social Link, can be started as early as November 21

: Must have maxed out Academics to start Social Link, can be started as early as November 21 Yukari Takeba (Lovers) : Must have maxed out Charm to start Social Link, can be started as early as July 24

: Must have maxed out Charm to start Social Link, can be started as early as July 24 Yuko Nishiwaki (Strength): Can be started as early as April 28, in order to start her social link, you need to walk her home at Ranks 2 and 3 of the Chariot Arcana Social Link

All romance options for FeMC in Persona 3 Portable

Akihiko Sanada (Star) : Must have level four Charm to start Social Link, cab be started on May 25

: Must have level four Charm to start Social Link, cab be started on May 25 Ken Amada (Justice) : Must have max Courage to start Social Link, can be started on September 1

: Must have max Courage to start Social Link, can be started on September 1 Ryoji Mochizuki (Fortune) : Automatically starts November 9

: Automatically starts November 9 Shinjiro Aragaki (Moon) : Social Link can be started on September 7

: Social Link can be started on September 7 Theo: You can begin going on “dates” starting 4/30 and a new one will appear every so often

Elizabeth and Theo are the Velvet Room attendants who you meet shortly after entering Tartarus for the first time. While they do not have a social link, you can go on dates with them and on the final one, spend an intimate moment with them. The first date becomes available on 4/30, the day that requests open up.