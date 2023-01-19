Persona 4 romance guide – All romanceable characters

In the Persona series, you can develop bonds with many different characters. These relationships can become romantic if you choose to follow that path. Persona 4 has a limited number of romantic options, which you can foster and develop as you play through the main storyline. To romance these characters, you need to develop your relationship and rank up your Social Link with them. We’ll cover what you need to know about Social Links in Persona 4 and all the characters you can romance in the title.

All romantic options in Persona 4

Image via Atlus

In Persona 4, to enter an intimate relationship with a character, you need to reach a specific Social Link rank with that character. Social Links tend to max out at rank 10, but you can typically enter a romance with a character at a lower level, the exception being Yumi Ozawa. All your romantic options in the game are female, and the options are a mixture of the main playable cast and supporting NPCs.

Below is the full list of romanceable characters, their Arcana card, and what rank you need to reach to romance them:

Chie (Chariot) — Rank 9

(Chariot) — Rank 9 Yukiko (Priestess) — Rank 9

(Priestess) — Rank 9 Rise (Lovers) — Rank 7

(Lovers) — Rank 7 Naoto (Fortune) — Rank 8

(Fortune) — Rank 8 Marie (Aeon) — Rank 9

(Aeon) — Rank 9 Yumi (Sun) — Rank 10

(Sun) — Rank 10 Ayane (Sun) — Rank 8

(Sun) — Rank 8 Ai (Moon) — Rank 6 and 9

When you reach the appropriate rank, the game will ask if you want to move forward with that specific character. You can potentially romance more than one girl, but the ladies will confront you about it on Valentine’s day or Christmas.

How do Social Links work in Persona 4?

Image via Atlus

Social Links are a mechanic where you develop bonds between your protagonist and other characters. All the major characters and several NPCs have their own Social Link, and every Social Link is tied to a Tarot/Arcana Card. Each Social Link has a meter for you to fill, and each meter filled means you rank up. To add points to the meter, you need to communicate with the character you want to rank up and give them the best answer.

Selecting a particular answer and spending time with a character will add between zero to three points to your Social Link meter with that character. The game will inform you when you’re about to rank up with a specific person. If you have a Persona on you of the same Arcana as the person you socialize with, then the points earned for the Social Link will double. For instance, if you have a Chariot Persona while building up your relationship with the character Chie, your Social Link points with Chie will double after the conversation.