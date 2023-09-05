Pokemon Go: All A Paldean Adventure Special Research Tasks & Rewards

Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure brings a slew of Pokemon from the Paldean region to the game for players to hunt down and add to their collections. In addition to brand new Pokemon are interesting new variants to battle and capture and special research to keep players occupied for the entirety of the event.

However, special research takes time, and given that this event only runs for a week or so, players will need to make the most of their sessions to ensure they complete all the special research and unlock every reward possible.

This guide is still in progress and some rewards will be updated as we learn what they are.

When Does Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure’s Special Research Start and End

Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure starts at 10 AM local time on September 5, 2023, and ends at 10 AM local time on September 10, 2023. The timed research tasks will be available throughout the event for all players to complete. Anyone hoping to complete them all should pay attention to what’s required to complete them so they can make the most of their time with the game.

All Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure

The Timed Research tasks are a great way for players to ease themselves in to Pokemon Go’s A Paldean Adventure. All the research tasks and rewards are listed below.

Task : Catch 9 Pokemon Reward : Quaxly/Fuecoco/Sprigatito

: Catch 9 Pokemon : Quaxly/Fuecoco/Sprigatito Task : Catch 3 Pokemon Reward : Lechonk

: Catch 3 Pokemon : Lechonk Task: Hatch an Egg Reward: 750 Stardust

All Special Research: A Paldean Adventure Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure

The Special Research Tasks in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure are the lengthiest and most intense of the entire event. Below, we’ve outlined every stage of the Special Research alongside rewards so players know what they need to do before the event ends.

Stage 1

For the first stage of the A Paldean Adventure Special Research, players need to catch 9 Pokemon and will be rewarded with 20 Pokeballs, 900 Stardust, and 900 XP. Following the completion of this stage, players must pick a path between Quaxly, Fuecoco, or Sprigatito.

Stage 2

The second stage of this Special Research requires players to catch 3 Pokemon for a reward of 3 Pokeballs. Players must also take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon to receive 300 Stardust. The final reward for completing this stage is 900 XP and an encounter with the starter Pokemon chosen at the end of Stage 1.

Stage 3

The third and final stage of this Special Research has a long list of tasks for players to complete. See all those tasks and the rewards for them listed below.

Task : Spin 50 Pokestops or Gyms Reward : 20 Razz Berries

: Spin 50 Pokestops or Gyms : 20 Razz Berries Task : Catch 200 Pokemon Reward : 15 Pinap Berries

: Catch 200 Pokemon : 15 Pinap Berries Task : Send 60 Gifts to Friends Reward : 25 Pokeballs

: Send 60 Gifts to Friends : 25 Pokeballs Task : Evolve the chosen starter Pokemon obtained during this Special Research Reward : 1,000 XP

: Evolve the chosen starter Pokemon obtained during this Special Research : 1,000 XP Task: Earn a heart with a buddy on 7 different days Reward: 3,000 Stardust

Given the final task in this Special Research takes 7 days to complete, we recommend all players push to get through to the final stage as quickly as possible so they can ensure they complete it.

The reward for completing this stage is another Pokemon encounter and 900 XP. This will conclude the Special Research Task for the A Paldean Adventure event. At the time of writing, the final reward for this Special Research is yet to be confirmed.

All Timed Research: Lechonk’s Adventure Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure

Lechonk’s Adventure is a Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go as part of the A Paldean Adventure event. To complete it, players need to capture a lot of Lechonks. We’ve outlined every stage of the Timed Research Task below so players can get to work on completing it.

Task: Catch 9 Pokemon Reward: Lechonk Task: Catch 1 Pokemon Reward: Lechonk Task: Catch 5 Pokemon Reward: Lechonk Task: Use 9 Berries to help capture Pokemon Reward: Lechonk Task: Send 9 Gifts to Friends Reward: Lechonk

Once players have completed every step of this event, they’ll be rewarded with 900 Stardust, 900 XP, and a Lechonk for their collection.

All Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge Tasks and Rewards

During the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokemon Go, there will be four Collection Challenges for players to complete. The tasks and rewards for all of these are listed below.

Lechonk Collection Challenge Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure

Players who want to complete the Lechonk Collection Challenge during the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokemon Go need to catch all the Pokemon listed below.

Lechonk

Fletchling

Once players have captured all these Pokemon, they’ll complete the challenge and earn 1,000 XP and a new Pokemon.

Quaxly Collection Challenge Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure

In order to complete the Quaxly Collection Challenge in the A Paldean Adventure Event in Pokemon Go, players need to hunt down and capture the following Pokemon.

Quaxly

Buizel

Lechonk

As soon as they’ve caught all these Pokemon, players will get 1,000 XP and a Pokemon encounter for their roster.

Fuecoco Collection Challenge Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure

To complete the Fuecoco Collection Challenge in the A Paldean Adventure in Pokemon Go, players must capture the following Pokemon.

Fuecoco

Houndoor

Lechonk

Once players have caught all the above Pokemon, they’ll receive 1,000 XP and a new Pokemon encounter for their collection.

Sprigatito Collection Challenge Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure

To complete the Sprigatito Collection Challenge during the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokemon Go, players need to catch the following Pokemon.

Sprigatito

Hopip

Lechonk

The reward for completing this Collection Challenge is 1,000 XP and a chance to add a Pokemon to the player’s collection.