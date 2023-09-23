Pokemon Go: All Plugging Along Special Research Tasks & Rewards

Grubbin’s Community Day event has arrived to Pokemon Go. You’ll have an increased chance to encounter this Bug-type Pokemon in the wild for a limited time. Alongside its Community Day, there’s a Special Research you can grab, and you’ll need to complete multiple tasks where you have to catch and evolve Grubbin to progress it.

This is a paid Special Research, so not every player may have it in Pokemon Go. Even if this is the case, for those who do purchase it, it’s better to finish this in a timely fashion, due to Grubbin’s increased spawns. This guide covers all tasks and rewards for the Plugging Along Special Research in Pokemon Go.

How to Complete Every Plugging Along Special Research Task in Pokemon Go

Image via the Pokemon Company

You’ll need to work through four tasks during Grubbin’s Community Day, and you’ll want to make sure to most out of during the event in Pokemon Go. It’s only happening from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time on September 23, 2023. During this time, Grubbin has an increased chance to appear in the wild, and there’s a good chance you’ll encounter the shiny version of this Pokemon. Should you earn enough Candy to evolve it, you might find yourself with a shiny Vikavolt, Grubbin’s final form.

These are all the tasks you need to complete for the Plugging Along Special Research in Pokemon Go and every reward you’ll receive.

Task 1

Make Five Nice Throws – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin Encounter

Power Up Pokemon 10 Times – 20 Grubbin Candy

All Task 1 Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, an Incense, and a Grubbin Encounter

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin Encounter

Evolve Three Grubbin – 30 Grubbin Candy

All Task 2 Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Lucky Egg, and a Grubbin Encounter

Task 3

Make Three Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Grubbin – Grubbin Encounter

Evolve A Charjabug – 50 Grubbin Candy

All Task 3 Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Rocket Radar, and a Charjabug Encounter

Task 4

Claim Reward – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward – Grubbin Encounter

Claim Reward – Two Silver Pinap Berries

All Task 4 Rewards: 5,000 XP, Three Rare Candies, and a Vikavolt Encounter