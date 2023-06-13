Pokemon Go Hidden Gems Team Rocket Takeover June 2023 – Dates, Bonuses, & Shadow Pokemon

The next Team Rocket Takeover event has been announced for Pokemon Go. It will be happening at the start of the Season of Hidden Gems and features a new roster of Shadow Pokemon and a new legendary Shadow Pokemon for players to go after.

The upcoming Team Rocket Takeover event will happen at the tail end of the Shadow Horizons event. This guide covers the upcoming dates, bonuses, and new Shadow Pokemon appearing in the Team Rocket Takeover event for June 2023 in Pokemon Go.

When is the Team Rocket Takeover June 2023 event in Pokemon Go?

Image via Niantic

It has been confirmed that the Team Rocket Takeover event for June 2023 will be happening from June 21, 2023, to June 25, 2023. This will be a short time for players to jump into the mobile game, participate, and obtain the Special Research ticket.

The Special Research ticket allows players to battle against Team Rocket’s leader, Giovanni. He’s captured Regirock, a returning legendary Shadow Pokemon.

All Team Rocket Takeover June 2023 Bonuses in Pokemon Go

There are only a handful of benefits occurring during this event. However, these bonuses are helpful to make short work of Pokemon Go’s Special Research ticket and track down Giovanni. In addition, the Frustration move can be removed from any Shadow Pokemon. These are all the bonuses players receive during the Team Rocket Takeover June 2023 event.

Players can use a Charged TM to remove a Shadow Pokemon’s Charged Move, Frustration

Team Rocket Grunts will appear more often at PokeStops and Balloons

All Team Rocket Takeover June 2023 Egg Spawns in Pokemon Go

Several Team Rocket leaders will be carrying particular red, 12km eggs and will drop them as a reward for defeating them. For the Team Rocket Takeover June 2023 event, there will be a variety of Pokemon hatching from these eggs for you to catch and add to your collection. These are all Pokemon appearing in red eggs in Pokemon Go for the event.

Absol

Deino

Inkay

Larvitar

Pancham

Pawniard

Salandit

Sandile

Scraggy

Skorupi

Skrelp

Vullaby

All New Shadow Pokemon in Team Rocket Takeover June 2023

Many of the Team Rocket Grunts and Leaders will have a new lineup of Pokemon under their control for the Team Rocket Takeover June 2023 event. These Pokemon can only be acquired by challenging these Team Rocket Grunts or Leaders to battle and catch the Shadow Pokemon after defeating them. These are all the new Shadow Pokemon appearing during Pokemon Go’s Team Rocket Takeover for June 2023.