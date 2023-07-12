Pokemon Go July 2023 Poliwag Community Day – Dates, Bonuses, & Exclusive Move

The Gen 1 tadpole Pokemon Poliwag will enter the spotlight in late July during the next Pokemon Go Community Day. This means players will have an increased chance to find a Shiny Poliwag, and Poliwrath and Politoed evolved during the event will learn special moves!

Poliwag also has a split evolution, meaning players can potentially obtain four different Shiny Pokemon during July’s Community Day – Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, & Politoed. While Poliwag’s Shiny isn’t anything to remark on, its third-stage alternate color schemes are to die for.

Related: Pokemon Go Player Defends Difficulty of Masterwork Research Challenges

When is Poliwag Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Poliwag Community Day in Pokemon Go is slated for July 30, 2023. Following the trend of previous Community Days, Poliwag Community Day will last three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Poliwag Community Day Bonuses

In addition to increased Shiny odds, Poliwag Community Day in Pokemon Go will include several bonuses, making the event more worthwhile. A full list of active bonuses can be found below:

1/4 Hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event

2x Candy for Catching

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Snapshots taken during the event can include a surprise

Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day

Pokemon Go Poliwag Comunity Day Exclusive Moves

Poliwag has two third-stage evolutions – Poliwrath & Politoed -, and each one has the opportunity to learn an exclusive move during the event.

Poliwrath takes 100 Poliwag candies to evolve, but can learn the Fighting-type Fast Attack, Counter.

Politoed takes 100 Poliwag candies and a King’s Rock to evolve, but can learn the Ice-type Charged Attack, Ice Beam.