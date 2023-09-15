Pokemon Go Psychic Cup Strategy Guide – Best Teams for September 2023
Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup returns, and this guide covers some of the best teams you can use in this competition.
The Psychic Cup is back in Pokemon Go. This is the Great League edition, which means you’ll have a chance to face off against other players in this competition, using some of your favorite Psychic-type Pokemon.
There are so many Psychic-type Pokemon that you could potentially use, it’s hard to keep track of them, let alone figure out how to build a suitable team. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams for you to use in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup (Great League) competition.
The Best Teams for Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup (Great League)
Like other Pokemon Go competitions, you’ll need to make a team made up of three Pokemon. For the Psychic Cup (Great League) battles, any of your Pokemon cannot exceed the 1,500 CP threshold, and they must be a form of Psychic-type. In addition to this, Mew has been banned from these competitions, and cannot be on any team. To help narrow down your choices, I’ve created some of the better Psychic Cup teams you can use in Pokemon Go.
Bruxish, Bronzong, and Galarian Articuno
For the first team, we have Bruxish as the Lead Pokemon. Bruxish is a reliable choice, and one that you can swap out for nearly any time you make for Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup. I created a team featuring Galarian Articuno and Bronzong for these battles, and it worked out relatively well. However, Galarian Articuno might be too difficult to track down for some players.
- Bruxish: Bite (fast move), Psychic Fangs, and Aqua Tail
- Bronzong: Feint Attack (fast move), Payback, and Heavy Slam
- Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut (fast move), Brave Bird, and Ancient Power
Alolan Raichu, Girafarig, and Slowbro
This next team features a fan-favorite, Alolan Raichu. There are multiple Water-type Pokemon that are close to the top of the rankings in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup team, making this choice an ideal option. To back it up, I suggest having Girafarig as the Switch, and Slowbro as the Closer.
- Alolan Raichu: Volt Switch (fast move), Wild Charge, and Thunderpunch
- Girafarig: Tackle (fast move), Thunderbolt, and Psychic Fangs
- Slowbro: Water Gun (fast move), Ice Beam, and Surf
Gardevoir, Slowking, and Delphox
This team features a Pokemon that you normally see in the Master League, Gardevoir. For Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup, Gardevoir is a good, solid choice for a Lead Pokemon, followed by the standard Slowking. I rounded out this team with Delphox, but you might want to swap this choice out if you seem to find yourself going against too many Water-type Pokemon that can appear in these battles.
- Gardevoir: Charm (fast move), Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel
- Slowking: Water Gun (fast move), Surf, and Fire Blast
- Delphox: Fire Spin (fast move), Mystical Fire, and Blast Burn
Victini, Galarian Rapidash, and Galarian Slowbro
For this team, I placed Victini as the Lead Pokemon. However, it might run into the same Delphox has with too many Water-type Pokemon, but I’m less worried about that given Victini’s overall stat distribution. Going with Galarian Rapidash and Galarian Slowbro would be an excellent idea to round out this Pokemon Go team.
- Victini: Quick Attack (fast move), V-Create, and Overheat
- Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind (fast move), Megahorn, and Body Slam
- Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab (fast move), Surf, and Sludge Wave
Galarian Slowking, Malamar, and Hypno
The final team I’m going to suggest features Galarian Slowking as the Lead Pokemon. It’s similar to Galarian Slowbro but has more overall support from the Pokemon Go community as a better choice. However, Malamar is another solid choice for this team, with Hypno as the Closer, given its substantial defense stat.
- Galarian Slowking: Hex (fast move), Surf, and Shadow Ball
- Malamar: Psycho Cut (fast move), Foul Play, and Superpower
- Hypno: Confusion (fast move), Shadow Ball, and Fire Punch