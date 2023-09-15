Pokemon Go Psychic Cup Strategy Guide – Best Teams for September 2023

The Psychic Cup is back in Pokemon Go. This is the Great League edition, which means you’ll have a chance to face off against other players in this competition, using some of your favorite Psychic-type Pokemon.

There are so many Psychic-type Pokemon that you could potentially use, it’s hard to keep track of them, let alone figure out how to build a suitable team. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams for you to use in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup (Great League) competition.

The Best Teams for Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup (Great League)

Image via the Pokémon Company

Like other Pokemon Go competitions, you’ll need to make a team made up of three Pokemon. For the Psychic Cup (Great League) battles, any of your Pokemon cannot exceed the 1,500 CP threshold, and they must be a form of Psychic-type. In addition to this, Mew has been banned from these competitions, and cannot be on any team. To help narrow down your choices, I’ve created some of the better Psychic Cup teams you can use in Pokemon Go.

Bruxish, Bronzong, and Galarian Articuno

For the first team, we have Bruxish as the Lead Pokemon. Bruxish is a reliable choice, and one that you can swap out for nearly any time you make for Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup. I created a team featuring Galarian Articuno and Bronzong for these battles, and it worked out relatively well. However, Galarian Articuno might be too difficult to track down for some players.

Bruxish: Bite (fast move), Psychic Fangs, and Aqua Tail

Bronzong: Feint Attack (fast move), Payback, and Heavy Slam

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut (fast move), Brave Bird, and Ancient Power

Alolan Raichu, Girafarig, and Slowbro

This next team features a fan-favorite, Alolan Raichu. There are multiple Water-type Pokemon that are close to the top of the rankings in Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup team, making this choice an ideal option. To back it up, I suggest having Girafarig as the Switch, and Slowbro as the Closer.

Alolan Raichu: Volt Switch (fast move), Wild Charge, and Thunderpunch

Girafarig: Tackle (fast move), Thunderbolt, and Psychic Fangs

Slowbro: Water Gun (fast move), Ice Beam, and Surf

Gardevoir, Slowking, and Delphox

This team features a Pokemon that you normally see in the Master League, Gardevoir. For Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup, Gardevoir is a good, solid choice for a Lead Pokemon, followed by the standard Slowking. I rounded out this team with Delphox, but you might want to swap this choice out if you seem to find yourself going against too many Water-type Pokemon that can appear in these battles.

Gardevoir: Charm (fast move), Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel

Slowking: Water Gun (fast move), Surf, and Fire Blast

Delphox: Fire Spin (fast move), Mystical Fire, and Blast Burn

Victini, Galarian Rapidash, and Galarian Slowbro

For this team, I placed Victini as the Lead Pokemon. However, it might run into the same Delphox has with too many Water-type Pokemon, but I’m less worried about that given Victini’s overall stat distribution. Going with Galarian Rapidash and Galarian Slowbro would be an excellent idea to round out this Pokemon Go team.

Victini: Quick Attack (fast move), V-Create, and Overheat

Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind (fast move), Megahorn, and Body Slam

Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab (fast move), Surf, and Sludge Wave

Galarian Slowking, Malamar, and Hypno

The final team I’m going to suggest features Galarian Slowking as the Lead Pokemon. It’s similar to Galarian Slowbro but has more overall support from the Pokemon Go community as a better choice. However, Malamar is another solid choice for this team, with Hypno as the Closer, given its substantial defense stat.