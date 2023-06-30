Pokemon Go: The Single Type Cup Great League Tier List – July 2023

The Single Type Cup is a limited-time competition happening in Pokemon Go. Participants will have to use a handful of Pokemon against their opponent to see victory, and the strict choices make it difficult for any player to pick some of their favorites.

For those keen to take on opponents in the exclusive Battle League Single Type Cup, we’ve narrowed down the choices for some of the best Pokemon you can use. This guide is our tier list for the best Pokemon you should be using for the Single Type Cup Great League in Pokemon Go.

The Single Type Cup Tier List for Pokemon Go – Best Pokemon

Image via Niantic

The Single Type Cup in Pokemon Go is a competition where players can only use a single Pokemon Type. This means any Pokemon you use on your team can only have a single type associated with them, whereas others with two types, like Swampert, a Water and Ground-type, or Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type, are not allowed to participate.

In addition, all Pokemon you use in Pokemon Go’s Single Type Cup are restricted to 1,500 CP or lower. They cannot exceed this power threshold, and to help you out we’ve narrowed down some of the best Pokemon teams for the Single Type Cup.

Best Lead Pokemon for the Single Type Cup

Our first choices are going to be the Lead Pokemon. A Lead Pokemon in Pokemon Go is the first one you use against your opponent and will take the brunt of the attacks at the start of the match, or you might be forced to swap this Pokemon out for your Switch Pokemon. Some of the best Lead Pokemon will be ones that have a mixture of good Attack Power and Defense Power with their stats.

Tier Pokemon S Haxorus, Luxray, Machamp (Shadow), Pinsir (Shadow), Primeape, Sirfetch’d, and Vigoroth A Cofagrigus, Dragonair, Dubwool, Grimer, Lurantis, and Ninetales B Donphan (Shadow), Druddigon, Goodra, Grunbull (Shadow), Hitmonchan (Shadow), and Zangoose C Florges, Fraxture, Hypno, Lickitung, Miltank, and Umbreon D Bellossom, Meganium, Mew, Pachirisu, Regirock, and Seviper

Best Switch Pokemon for the Single Type Cup

The next series of Pokemon we’re going to cover for the Single Type Cup are the Switch Pokemon. A Switch Pokemon in Pokemon Go is a flexible choice that should be resistant to your Lead Pokemon’s weaknesses. They’re essentially a counter to anything that might be able to topple your first Pokemon, and they likely have a higher Attack Power than Defense Power, making some of the best choices glass cannons.

Tier Pokemon S Donphan (Shadow), Dragonair, Grimer, Luxray (Shadow), Sirfetch’d, and Vigoroth A Dubwool, Goodra, Lurantis, Muk, Pinsir, and Primeape B Electivire (Shadow), Haxorus, Machamp (Shadow), Magmar (Shadow), Samurott, and Serperior C Cofagrigus, Florges, Gurdurr, Meganium, Mew, and Regirock D Hitmontop, Miltank, Quilladin, Seaking, Seviper, and Zangoose

Best Closer Pokemon for the Single Type Cup

The final Pokemon I’ll be focusing on is the Closer Pokemon. The Closer Pokemon in Pokemon Go is the last Pokemon on your team. They’re going to be the last line of defense for you, and they should have a sizeable amount of Defense Power, typically outweighing the Pokemon’s Attack Power stat.