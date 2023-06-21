Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gimmighoul Tera Raids – Date, Shiny Odds & Strategies

Gimmighoul raids have begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These will be five-star raids for players to work together and take down this previously elusive Pokemon, making it much easier to capture rather than track down the many Gimmighoul coins scattered throughout Paldea. Plus, Gimmighoul has a chance to be a shiny form.

The odds of finding a shiny Gimmighoul are relatively low, but the chances are still there. This guide covers how to find the Gimmighoul Tera raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, shiny odds, and the best strategies to take it down.

All Gimmighoul Tear Raid Dates & How to Find Them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

It has been confirmed that the Gimmighoul Tera Raids will be appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starting on June 21, 2023, at 8 AM PT and until July 2, 2023, at 4:59 PT. These raids will begin launching at the set time, and players can work together to attempt to take down Gimmighoul.

These are five-star raids, which means any Pokemon Scarlet & Violet interested in participating in these events will want to complete the main game and unlock these raids. Gimmighoul will have the chance to appear on the map, and a player who finds them can reach out to friends or other Pokemon players to help them out through online battles.

What are the Gimmighoul Shiny Odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

At this time, we’re not sure about the exact odds of a shiny Gimmighoul appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids. This is the first time a shiny Pokemon has had the chance to appear in these specific events, so we have no history or way to reference this information. We will be update this section when we learn more concrete information as the Pokemon community battles against Gimmighoul, and players share their findings.

How to Beat Gimmighoul in Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

When challenging Gimmighoul to a Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, bringing the best Pokemon to take it down is important. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon, making it weak against any Ghost or Dark-type move.

One of the more preferred Pokemon to use against Gimmighouls is Annihilape, a Ghost and Fighting-type Pokemon that made its debut in Paldea. Annihilape is one of the stronger Ghost-type Pokemon, and I’d recommend using this one that knows the attacks Rage Fist and Shadow Punch. These two attacks are some of the best moves to use against Gimmighoul.

My other recommendations will vary on what type of Gimmighoul players face. However, some of the best Pokemon players will want to use are going to be Blissley, Ursaring, Orangurru, Braviary, Komala, Staraptor, or Farigiraf. I recommend making sure these POkemon have a Dark Tera Type on them, enhancing their attacks in battle.

Make sure to chase down these five-star Gimmighoul Raids while they remain in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The final day they can appear in the game is going to be July 2, 2023, until The Pokemon Company bring them back. Hopefully, these raids hint at more shiny Pokemon making appearances in other Tera Raids.