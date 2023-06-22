Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Tell if Gimmighoul is Shiny or Not

Gimmighoul is a neat little Pokemon. Not only can he be found around the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet map, but he evolves very differently than other Pokemon. In order to evolve this Pokemon, players will need to collect 999 Gimmgihoul Coins to turn their treasured ghost into a Gholdengo.

Gimmighoul also has two forms, but they can’t be found in the same game. Gimmighoul’s roaming form is in Pokemon Go, and its chest form is in Scarlet & Violet. And while it’s usually shiny locked, a new Tera Raid event gives players a chance to capture its shiny form. Here is how to tell the difference.

How To Know If Gimmighoul Is Shiny Or Not in Scarlet and Violet

Gimmighoul is mentioned to have a paler, off-white-ish Shiny, and players are able to have a chance at an encounter with it through Tera Raid Battles. The shiny is incredibly subtle, so players will have to keep a keen eye out for the near indiscernible color change,

As stated above, the only way to evolve it into Gholdengo is by collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins and then using them on Gimmighoul. The Chest Form Gimmighoul is the only one that players are able to battle and catch for their collection, while the Roaming form will run away if messed with.

If a player does, however, want to collect a Roaming Form of this Pokemon, they can do so on Pokemon Go. This Pokemon is available to be caught on the mobile game and then transferred over to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via the Pokemon Go Transporter.