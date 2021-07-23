Pokémon Unite Free Pokémon Rotation (July 2021)
All the free Pokémon available right now.
Pokémon Unite provides you with an alternative MOBA title that combines the genre’s core gameplay with the fantastic Pokémon universe. Initially, players are given a few free Pokémon to play with, and more can be unlocked through playing matches, as login bonuses, or purchased from the store. However, there’s also a set of rotating free-to-use Pokémon, providing you have a Unite license, that refreshes regularly. This article covers the current free-to-use Pokémon in the game.
Cinderace
Cinderace is an Attacker with a decent offense rating, making up for what it lacks in support. If you spend most of your time in matches battling with the enemy, take this Pokémon for a spin.
Crustle
Crustle’s endurance is what sets it apart, which is helpful since it’s a Defender. Try this Pokémon out if you’re forever blocking enemies from getting to your goal.
Garchomp
Garchomp is an All-Rounder, perfect for players who like to do a bit of everything in a match. Its stats definitely lean towards the offensive, though, and don’t even think about using it if you want to play in a supporting role.
Machamp
Finally, we have Machamp. It’s another good All-Rounder with a better split of stats across almost every category. Once again, though, this isn’t a support Pokémon, but it’ll fit into every other role you can think of in Pokémon Unite.