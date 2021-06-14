The Premier Cup Ultra League tier list in Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 – June 2021

There are multiple Pokémon to pick from when competing in the Premier Ultra League. You have three Pokémon to take with you. Because you have so many choices in Pokémon Go, you want to make sure they complement each other, especially in the Premier Cup Ultra League category.

The Pokémon you can use must not exceed 2,500 CP, and they cannot be a mythical or a legendary Pokémon. Every other option is free game, though. With three Pokémon slots for your team, they normally fit into three choices: a Lead, a Switch, and a Closer. The Lead will be the first Pokémon you use. The Switch will be the one you swap with your Lead. The Closer will be the last Pokémon on your roster and has to work without you relying on any shields. The shields should go to your Lead and Switch choices.

Premier Cup Ultra League tier list

Lead tier list

The Lead Pokémon in your team will be the first Pokémon in your roster that you throw into battle. You want to make sure they’re a bulky option. They’re capable of putting some heavy pressure against them.

Tier Pokémon S Abomasnow, Alolan Ninetales, Dragalge, Galarian Stunfisk, Jellicent, Shadow Nidoqueen, Swampert, Talonflame A Gallade, Goodra, Lucario, Mantine, Politoed, Primeape, Scrafty, Shadow Dragonite B Altaria, Bronzong, Escavalier, Ferrothorn, Hypno, Mandibuzz, Meganium, Perrserker C Drapion, Gliscor, Obstagoon, Roserade, Shadow Granbull, Sirfetch’d, Toxicroak, Umbreon D Clefable, Crobat, Electivire, Muk, Pelipper, Poliwrath, Serperior, Steelix

The Lead Pokémon will be capable of battling for a good chunk of the fight. The more bulk it has, and even a fast attack that it can spam makes it much more desirable. You want to reserve using at last one shield on it.

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon in your team will be the choice you use to deal a massive amount to an opponent in a short amount of time. They want to be a glass cannon capable of punching through nearly any opponent.

Tier Pokémon S Dragalge, Drifblim, Galarian Stunfisk, Gengar, Goodra, Roserade, Shadw Nidoqueen, Zangoose A Alolan Ninetales, Galarian Rapidash, Galvantula, Jellicent, Mandibuzz, Politoed, Shadow Skuntank, Umbreon B Cradily, Drapion, Lucario, Magnezone, Pidgeot, Seaking, Shadow Gyarados, and Whiscash C Excadrill, Froslass, Machamp, Muk, Obstagoon, Shadow Crobat, Sirfetch’d, Tangrowth D Bellossom, Crustle, Escavalier, Flygon, Porygon2, Shadow Magmortar, Shadow Ninetales, Vigoroth

The Switch Pokémon in your roster needs to be one with the most attack power. You want to use it to counter any of your Lead Pokémon’s weaknesses. You want to use one shield to protect it, and potentially use both of them.

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon is the bulkiest Pokémon in your team. It’s capable of taking the most damage, and doing a decent amount back. It’s not the most powerful, but its defenses are superb.

Tier Pokémon S Escavalier, Ferrothorn, Galarian Stunfisk, Heracross, Shadow Electivire, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Venusaur, Skarmory A Hariyama, Kingdra, Shadow Abomasnow, Shadow Pilowswine, Shadow Swampert, Sirfetch’d, Skuntank, Steelix B Alomomola, Altaria, Blaziken, Dragalge, Ludicolo, Meganium, Raichu, Shadow Blastoise C Alolan Muk, Banette, Chestnaught, Galarian Slowbro, Lanturn, Pidgeot, Scrafty, Zebstrika D Ampharos, Conkeldurr, Empoleon, Gliscor, Infernape, Lapras, Luxray, Tangrowth

You want to choose between a defensive Pokémon, or one that’s capable of overpowering any other opponent. You don’t want to reserve any of your shields for this Pokémon, instead, using it on your Switch or Lead choices.