PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 – Price, free and premium rewards
Start filling up your inventory with shiny rewards.
PUBG: New State has finally been released globally with a ton of new features like TROI map, Drone, advanced graphics, and more, along with a variety of in-game rewards. Along with this, PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 has also been made available, by which you can earn plenty of free and premium rewards by completing daily and weekly missions.
PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 Cost
There are three editions of Survivor Pass available in PUBG: New State, including Premium Pass, Premium Pass, and a free version. The Premium Pass will cost you 1500 NC, while the Premium Pass Plus can be bought by spending 3800 NC.
Survivor Pass Season 1 Free and Premium Rewards
There are a total of 50 tiers in PUBG: New State Survivor Pass, each one offering unique rewards, and here is the list of all of them available in Season 1:
- New State Sam Profile Icon (Free) and Argos Tactical Firearm – Groza: Unlock at RP 1
- 50 NC and New State Sam Berry Shirt (Free): Unlock at RP 5
- TROI 150% BP Card: Unlock at RP 6
- Argos Tactical Mask and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 10
- New State Sam Berry Gloves (Free) and 100 NC: Unlock at RP 15
- Argos Tactical Gloves and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 20
- 120 NC and New State Sam Berry Jeans (Free): Unlock at RP 25
- Argos Profile Icon and Shrug Emote: Unlock at RP 30
- 180 NC and New State Sam Berry Boots (Free): Unlock at RP 35
- Argos Profile Frame: Unlock at RP 38
- Argis Tactical Shoes and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 40
- 300 NC and New State Sam Berry Long Coat (Free): Unlock at RP 45
- Argos Tactical Outfil and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 50
In addition to this, if you buy the Survivor Premium Pass Plus edition, you will instantly unlock a bonus reward of the Golden Mask of the Hunter.