PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 – Price, free and premium rewards

PUBG: New State has finally been released globally with a ton of new features like TROI map, Drone, advanced graphics, and more, along with a variety of in-game rewards. Along with this, PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 has also been made available, by which you can earn plenty of free and premium rewards by completing daily and weekly missions.

PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 Cost

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three editions of Survivor Pass available in PUBG: New State, including Premium Pass, Premium Pass, and a free version. The Premium Pass will cost you 1500 NC, while the Premium Pass Plus can be bought by spending 3800 NC.

Survivor Pass Season 1 Free and Premium Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of 50 tiers in PUBG: New State Survivor Pass, each one offering unique rewards, and here is the list of all of them available in Season 1:

New State Sam Profile Icon (Free) and Argos Tactical Firearm – Groza: Unlock at RP 1

Unlock at RP 1 50 NC and New State Sam Berry Shirt (Free): Unlock at RP 5

Unlock at RP 5 TROI 150% BP Card: Unlock at RP 6

Unlock at RP 6 Argos Tactical Mask and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 10

Unlock at RP 10 New State Sam Berry Gloves (Free) and 100 NC: Unlock at RP 15

Unlock at RP 15 Argos Tactical Gloves and Chicken Medal (Free) : Unlock at RP 20

Unlock at RP 20 120 NC and New State Sam Berry Jeans (Free) : Unlock at RP 25

Unlock at RP 25 Argos Profile Icon and Shrug Emote: Unlock at RP 30

Unlock at RP 30 180 NC and New State Sam Berry Boots (Free) : Unlock at RP 35

Unlock at RP 35 Argos Profile Frame: Unlock at RP 38

Unlock at RP 38 Argis Tactical Shoes and Chicken Medal (Free) : Unlock at RP 40

Unlock at RP 40 300 NC and New State Sam Berry Long Coat (Free) : Unlock at RP 45

Unlock at RP 45 Argos Tactical Outfil and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 50

In addition to this, if you buy the Survivor Premium Pass Plus edition, you will instantly unlock a bonus reward of the Golden Mask of the Hunter.