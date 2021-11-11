PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 – Price, free and premium rewards

PUBG New State Survivor Pass Season 1 - Price, free and premium rewards

Image via Krafton

PUBG: New State has finally been released globally with a ton of new features like TROI map, Drone, advanced graphics, and more, along with a variety of in-game rewards. Along with this, PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 has also been made available, by which you can earn plenty of free and premium rewards by completing daily and weekly missions.

PUBG: New State Survivor Pass Season 1 Cost

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three editions of Survivor Pass available in PUBG: New State, including Premium Pass, Premium Pass, and a free version. The Premium Pass will cost you 1500 NC, while the Premium Pass Plus can be bought by spending 3800 NC.

Survivor Pass Season 1 Free and Premium Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of 50 tiers in PUBG: New State Survivor Pass, each one offering unique rewards, and here is the list of all of them available in Season 1:

  • New State Sam Profile Icon (Free) and Argos Tactical Firearm – Groza: Unlock at RP 1
  • 50 NC and New State Sam Berry Shirt (Free): Unlock at RP 5
  • TROI 150% BP Card: Unlock at RP 6
  • Argos Tactical Mask and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 10
  • New State Sam Berry Gloves (Free) and 100 NC: Unlock at RP 15
  • Argos Tactical Gloves and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 20
  • 120 NC and New State Sam Berry Jeans (Free): Unlock at RP 25
  • Argos Profile Icon and Shrug Emote: Unlock at RP 30
  • 180 NC and New State Sam Berry Boots (Free): Unlock at RP 35
  • Argos Profile Frame: Unlock at RP 38
  • Argis Tactical Shoes and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 40
  • 300 NC and New State Sam Berry Long Coat (Free): Unlock at RP 45
  • Argos Tactical Outfil and Chicken Medal (Free): Unlock at RP 50

In addition to this, if you buy the Survivor Premium Pass Plus edition, you will instantly unlock a bonus reward of the Golden Mask of the Hunter.

