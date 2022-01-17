Rainbow Six Extraction launch and pre-load times for all platforms and regions

It’s almost time!

Rainbow Six Extraction guide

Image via Ubisoft

Like a mutated monster waiting in ambush, Rainbow Six Extraction is just around the corner. The game can indeed be considered a mutation, as it mutates the gameplay of Rainbow Six Siege into a new PvE co-op experience. Players eager to sink their teeth into it would be happy to know that Rainbow Six Extraction releases on January 20 worldwide — here are the exact launch and pre-load times for all regions and platforms.

Rainbow Six Extraction launches on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC through the Ubisoft launches and Epic Games Store. Xbox players can start their pre-load right away, as it is available today. PlayStation and PC players can begin pre-loading Rainbow Six Extraction as early as January 17 at 11 am ET. For some regions and platforms, the pre-load times start later, with the latest you can begin pre-loading being January 18 at 11 am ET. Note, that pre-loading is only possible if you have pre-ordered the game.

Across all platforms, Rainbow Six Extraction launches on January 20 at midnight local time. For additional details, you can check out the official pre-load and launch announcement or consult the map below. Also, feel free to check out our extensive library of Rainbow Six Extraction guides to prepare for the new challenge.

Rainbow Six Extraction pre-load launch
Image via Ubisoft

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved