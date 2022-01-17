Rainbow Six Extraction launch and pre-load times for all platforms and regions

Like a mutated monster waiting in ambush, Rainbow Six Extraction is just around the corner. The game can indeed be considered a mutation, as it mutates the gameplay of Rainbow Six Siege into a new PvE co-op experience. Players eager to sink their teeth into it would be happy to know that Rainbow Six Extraction releases on January 20 worldwide — here are the exact launch and pre-load times for all regions and platforms.

Rainbow Six Extraction launches on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC through the Ubisoft launches and Epic Games Store. Xbox players can start their pre-load right away, as it is available today. PlayStation and PC players can begin pre-loading Rainbow Six Extraction as early as January 17 at 11 am ET. For some regions and platforms, the pre-load times start later, with the latest you can begin pre-loading being January 18 at 11 am ET. Note, that pre-loading is only possible if you have pre-ordered the game.

Across all platforms, Rainbow Six Extraction launches on January 20 at midnight local time. For additional details, you can check out the official pre-load and launch announcement or consult the map below. Also, feel free to check out our extensive library of Rainbow Six Extraction guides to prepare for the new challenge.