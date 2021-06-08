Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart exact release time, preload time, and file size

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the first PS5 exclusive game in the series. The game introduces many new mechanics and concepts to experiment with using the iconic duo plus new character Rivet and is easily the most exciting release of June for any PS5 owner. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly when you can play the game, including the exact timings, when you can preload it, and what the file size is.

Release date and exact launch time

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches on June 11. If you pre-order the game, then you’ll be able to play it on the day as soon as you’ve got your hands on the disc. However, the exact release time is one minute past midnight (00:01) on the day. This is relative to your local time zone, so if you want to play as early as possible, you’ll need to stay up until midnight when the game unlocks.

Image via Insomniac

When can you preload the game from?

You can preload Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for your PS5 right now. The only requirement is that you preorder the game from the PlayStation Store. As soon as you do, the game will download to your console. When you select it, a timer will appear, counting down until June 11. When that timer is complete, you’ll be able to play the game without needing to download anything. However, there may be a day one patch to consider closer to release.

We recommend preloading for anyone planning to play on day one. It took us around four hours to preload our copy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and the download speed isn’t likely to be any better on launch day. If you want to avoid that and plan on playing from day one, preloading will help avoid getting too annoyed.

What is the file size for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

If you’re preloading Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, then you’ll be downloading version 01.000.007. This version is 33.618GB in size, meaning you’ll need at least 35GB free on your console to squeeze it in. Bear in mind that there may also be a day one patch. If you’re downloading the game on or after June 11, the file size could be larger since there will be at least one patch included in the new version.