Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Corson V Gold Bolts guide

Each location in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has a selection of collectibles for you to find. You’ll have to explore every area thoroughly to find them all, and you might also require certain abilities before they can all be claimed. This guide covers the Gold Bolt locations on Corson V and explains how to get them.

Gold Bolt 1

The first Gold Bolt you can pick up comes as you’re following an old friend out of Club Nefarious. As you move around the backstreets and fight enemies, you’ll enter a much more open area with a level above you that enemies are firing from. There’s also a section where you can pass through an entrance to get behind a building to your right. At the back of the building, you’ll see a dimensional window that you can tether to. We’ve included a map reference for this location below.

Once you’ve tethered to the first dimensional window, you’ll see a second one in the distance. Tether to that, and you’ll see the Gold Bolt waiting patiently for you on the platform.

Gold Bolt 2

For this and the third Gold Bolt, you’ll need to acquire the Phantom Dash, an ability that also allows you to pass through blue energy walls. You get this ability by following the main story objective. Once you have it, you can obtain the final two Gold Bolts.

This second Bolt is the easiest and most obvious. From the main square, near the tower of Emperor Nefarious, you’ll see an elevator off to your right. You should also see a wall you can run across near to where it lets Ratchet off.

Once you’re over there, run across the wall and land on the platform opposite. There are some crates of Raritanium to gather here as well as the second Gold Bolt.

Gold Bolt 3

This third Gold Bolt is in the first factory room you come across on your way to the first optional objective on Corson V. You’ll have to walk up some magnetic flooring in the main square and follow the path until you reach a room where boxes large and small are moving along conveyor belts. As you follow the only path forward, you should be able to see the Gold Bolt in the distance behind you. The screenshot below is taken from the top of the first wall jumping section.

From here, you need to jump onto the conveyor belt and get into the platform between the two you can see in the image above. Wait for a large box to come through, then jump on as soon as you can. You may have to jump to the right of a box to reach the platform, but you can use the Phantom Dash to move back towards the platform.

Now do the same with the second conveyor belt. You’ll probably have to pull the same trick using the Phantom Dash to get around the large boxes here. As long as you jump close to the Gold Bolt platform and use Phantom Dash, you should land on it.